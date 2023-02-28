How 1970s NBA pioneers paved the way for today's game

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with author Theresa Runstedtler about her new book "Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood and the Generation that saved the Soul of the NBA."

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live