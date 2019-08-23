Transcript for $1M in cocaine found in bananas at grocery stores

Is wild and as crazy I don't think it was supposed to be delivered here but. Who does I was god that's not good. That didn't like it to discover it's baffling shoppers today outside this federally safely stored science at square. King county sheriff's department says store workers made a big drug discovery on Sunday at three different stores one in federal way one written one in Bellingham. In when bill employees stumble upon nearly fifty pounds of drugs. A street value is about 550000 dollars the drugs were hidden in a box of bananas as they're on stacking the bananas today two of the boxes copter ride that it had bananas and there were a couple moldy bananas on the top. But underneath were several rectangular shapes. Wrapped in brown paper. Flock. It's at the Bellingham store Prodi's workers found more than fifty parents hidden in a banana box. And that the federal way location employees found 24 pounds. King county sheriff's department says each parent cocaine. Cells from more than 111000 dollars have been in his keen from a central warehouse for safely in Auburn went to the sheriff's department. Safe who's been working with reports. They went through their entire warehouse including all their stores checking all banana boxes to make sure there was no more of these kilos of cocaine. And they didn't find any besides these three stories investigators are now trying to figure out where the cocaine originally came from. Out and get to the warehouse we don't know if that was and a shipment if that was supposed to go to a different area and accidentally sending here or was so many questions and shoppers of course want to know. I wonder who's doing this.

