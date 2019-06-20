1st Sacramento officer killed in the line of duty in 20 years

Tara Christa O'Sullivan, 26, had been a member of Sacramento State's "law enforcement scholars program" and graduated from the police academy in December.
3:54 | 06/20/19

1st Sacramento officer killed in the line of duty in 20 years

