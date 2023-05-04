2 people and dog rescued from sinking boat in Georgia

Two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Georgia. The pair and dog Reggie were “in good spirits,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

May 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live