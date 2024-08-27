2 workers killed in 'incident' at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta maintenance facility

Two workers were killed and one was injured in an "incident" at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility, the airline said.

August 27, 2024

