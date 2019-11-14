Transcript for 2020 Rose Parade preps underway

We are pat yes this parade float in Los Angeles, California to gearing up for the Rose Parade taking place on New Year's Day. You're not familiar with the growth rate kind of like that they eat Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. Because this what happened on new years day and every pillow covered in. Hundreds of thousands of flowers and natural materials this company and came away eleven floats this here. We're on Honda one that this money is sponsored by the eighth held foundation and it holds hope for the homeless. Features all the youth office seems like. Homes. But they're testing them out today they've got Ellington and one outside it's crazy how he had maybe four of them from February and date April and they do hope. Get out there until you know New Year's Day that this is supposed to be a monkey and feed the birds are done. Unsolicited and jungle theme. This warehouse goods didn't comfort. In crops and load. Every year is different even if you've seen the power. Although into the U floats bobbed might. They all have their own eight on the feet. Folks inspired by the books of the they'll break below. Did favorite little book the lovable loser because screen is being overly broad review we call it. Next thing is in the news radar Americans like you tell like minutes survivors. Because all the hold individual holes you know. We'll souls breed becomes solid. The screen now we can name it. What does not. While borrowers who was using a little over 400000. So at the end of December they bring in thousands of volunteers to help cut click and click. All of those flowers on these floats you can see those almost done this one. Still skeleton of it excited he would it'll look like you wanna see what all of these look like ticket out on New Year's Day at. Rose Parade I'm happy for them and you're watching ABC news why.

