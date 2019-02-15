Transcript for 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE

Right rapper 21. Savage he sat down with Good Morning America just a day after being released. By immigration officials ABC's Lindsay Davis has his story. Stephanie we are in Atlanta where we just wrapped an interview with. Chart topping rapper 21 savage who's also now the highest profile person to be detained by ice in less than 24 hours after he was released from being detained. He's talking with us here a few of the things that he had to say. Walk us through February 3 just a few hours before some troubles not to take place here in Atlanta and you get pulled over what would happen. On you know I was just driving in the hands of seeing guns and blue lights. Announced an impeccable climb out now they tell you you're under arrest not a name that insane none exists. So we guess that its. They said we got savage yeah. Sounds late. This was potentially. Something they set out to do this would've been targeted and not just a random traffic stop it was definitely targeted 2006 your visa. Expired and noted he is a list. I was I was so my first time I knew I was in Boynton. That in no light. Wait and mean as far as when I transition to a dealt. How we don't affect my life I want had me what is that I I think when he puts on that and his command to lie about a way out one point anywhere. 21 savage says now his top priority is becoming a US citizen Stephanie. Really interesting all right Lindsay thank you very much looking for to that interview.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.