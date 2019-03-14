Transcript for 22nd horse dies at Santa Anita racetrack in California

I'm will guard your watching ABC news live were inside the world famous Santa Anita park is the horse racing track where they feature the newbie. Sea biscuit recently it's been surrounded by negative headlines after another horse died here Thursday morning that horse with a three year old horse named princess. Willie B she was named after the owners granddaughter she was on this main track that runs for a mile around the track carry concede is. Brown dirt. When she suffered severe leg injury now as I mentioned she is the 22. Horse to die on this main track. Here since December now this is created a lot of scrutiny but the track this is a big racing track it is a qualifying. Racing track for about race is like the Kentucky Derby and other. Big races they have shut the race is down here while they're trying to figure out why all of these horses. Have been died we get a lot of rain in this area this year and they believed that maybe the rain was a contributing factor they've been testing the soil out here but this week. There hasn't been a whole lot of rain at another horse died. And while this is continuing to go on in there still lot of questions the horses are continuing to train. On this main track. Now the ownership. Of the track is come out and said that they're gonna make some substantial. Changes are gonna start not allowing horses to be on certain types of drugs are gonna win it. The use of whips on racing days but again they're not having any racing days right now Pete has come out they celebrated does moves but they're also calling for a criminal investigation into these continued deaths. And there's also a ripple effect for many people in this community thousands of people worked at this race track four days a week those people. Are currently out of a job now they're hoping to get this track back up and running. Sometime around march 22 but again right now they don't know why all these forces are continuing to die in until that happens. This racetrack will not be reopened to race I'm will card you're watching ABC news thought.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.