Transcript for 35-pound cat begins weight-loss journey

He's big bad and much like his namesake the bazooka this cat makes a powerful statement tailored and asked to. Bazooka here and months we are pictures like we have to get this Keating became like a king yesterday to the wake county SP CA from Davidson county and he's a little stout to say the least. The orange tabby clocks in on the scale at 35 pounds. The federal feline used to be with the senior citizen who has dementia the SP CA believes the owner kept feeding the cat forgetting that he already eight. Bazooka is now on a prescription diet that'll help them lose weight. He has a Foster family and come Monday he should be heading to his forever home for a whole continue working to shed all those unwanted pounds. Thirty icons is a lot of wait for a cat so we're really hoping that we can get him down. Maybe twenty pounds 25 pounds even lighter than that you know one step at a time and garner Elaine Athens ABC eleven Eyewitness News.

