Transcript for 3rd horse in 9 days dies at prominent racetrack

They're magnificent creatures and something should be done it saddens me to think that another horse had to die and maybe you know. That people behind the hire cars behind not shutting down taking. Any steps to protect the these animals I. And that they should do that proper course investigation. If there's something faulty at the track horror that. Earth density if there's some sort of issue with compaction or however the track is later maintained that should be it should be looked at.

