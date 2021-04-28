Transcript for 4,000 vaccine does in Philadelphia are set to expire

Many people are telling us they did not hesitate to come out for a shot after they heard Centennial farmers the had more than a thousand extra doses to be given out before expiring today. First in line for his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It's a big equity market when they start to order a big turnout is the hope here at Centennial pharmacy on north Delaware avenue and fish tailed. They're racing to give up more than a thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine that we're left over at another clinic. The shots expire today. At your prerogative if you want it done. I mean if if you don't you don't if you do you do you get. Yeah I want and so do many others who lined up outside the clinic across from rivers casino after seeing a report. Phone call from a friend just a few minutes ago. The city sold on the needs Donald green didn't hesitate especially since walk ups are being accepted without appointments until 4 o'clock today only. Just bring your insurance corridor one and a photo ID green says he's ready to spend quality time with his mother and has recovered from Covert. I've really seen her in about a year and a half like physically for a long period of time you know when just (%expletive) them off for her you know discipline discipline that we all need to do. Employees at the clinic hope others will follow green's lead because they're running out of time before the extra shots go to waste. Staff members say they want people to know that Centennial pharmacy here on north Delaware avenue will be taking walk ups. Every weekday except for Wednesday. From ten till three. Reporting interest town Corey Davis channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.