Transcript for 42 wild burros killed near California border

At don't Q and rescuing cults and a baby Borough named Sonny is nearly recovered after she was hit by a car. The nonprofit took her and her mother in. As they do with many sick injured and orphaned wild burros they come across recent news of someone targeting the animals for sport in the Mojave Desert. Has there rescue group worried additional help. And that anybody can can armed men such a tragedy since made the Bureau of Land Management says 42 wild burros have been found dead. With gunshot wounds mainly to their neck area. The grim discovery made near a watering hole used by the borrows along interstate fifteen. Between hollering springs and the Nevada border. Earlier record early. Our Mauro. Act. Here somebody you don't believe in the news beyond it. Just last week more dead Burroughs were found the Bureau of Land Management has launched an investigation into the killings in partnership with other law enforcement agencies. They say the person or persons responsible. Likely used or rifle to shoot the animals at a distance. There are. Thousand dollars for information leading to arrest and conviction and oh Berger there's also contributed. The reward has reached nearly 60000 dollars with animal welfare groups along with an anonymous donor pledging the money. People are motivated by money and hopefully you know people be motivated by this heartbreaking story in and hope to bring justice for these these special. Very special animals. Anyone with information as to who was behind issued in of the boroughs is asked to contact the we tip line that number is 18078. Crime. Reporting from donkey land rescue the peace it what is ABC seven Eyewitness News.

