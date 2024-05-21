At least 5 states face threats of strong tornadoes

Parts of Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin are in the path of dangerous weather, including huge hail and winds up to 90 miles per hour.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live