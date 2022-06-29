Nearly 90% of veterinarians are white, census data shows

Less than 2% of veterinarians in America are Black and nearly 90% are white, according to 2019 data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live