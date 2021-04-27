ABC exclusive: Inside the 'monumental' bid to end veteran homelessness

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer speaks with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on an ambitious effort to turn existing VA real estate into new housing for homeless veterans.

