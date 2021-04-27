ABC New Live: Voting rights legislation up for debate on Senate floor

Plus, the White House announced it will give 400 million N95 masks to Americans, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine looking to diffuse the situation with Russia.

