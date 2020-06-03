Transcript for ABC News All Access: Friday, March 6, 2020

Tonight on ABC news all Access Health first responders around the country are preparing for the spread of corona virus and what you can do to help. Plus how Mike Bloomberg could be a game changer in the race for the White House even though he's no longer a candidate. And in honor of women's history month we're celebrating some pioneers making history in space. Good evening I'm Diana's fatal all that more coming up this half hour but we begin with the corona virus now up to about 100000. Cases worldwide. Here in the US that number of cases continues to find his administration promises to address the shortage and testing kits ABC's may intend breezy and as a latest mega good evening. Hi Diane that like many workplaces around the country the White House is putting increase attention on workplace health safety standards even asking staff. To take CDC travel advisories into account before inviting guests on the White House complex. In New York are more than 4000 precautionary quarantine for cope in nineteen this state now has at least 33 confirmed cases. Most of which are related to one man. This is like the flu on steroids meantime the cruise ship the grand princess still waiting out the San Francisco coast pending test results for about three dozen people on board. Who are reportedly showing flu like symptoms today the World Health Organization urging all countries to make containment their highest priority slowing down did Peter meek saves lives. And buys time for preparedness. And food research and development. In Italy local grocery stores donating food to help people who can't leave their homes who've in nineteen. Also impacting Hollywood west world season three. Cutting its press tour. Over concerns of the novel corona virus everything's pretty much canceled it really is so little scary to see what is happening officials in Washington in losing patience with the nursing home where most of the fatalities from the corona virus occurred. Families frustrated by a lack of answers calling salaries mother shared a room with one of the patients who die but her mother still hasn't been tested. I know they're doing or ethnic cam. But still if not. The University of Washington which has more than 50000 students now Thain it will not have any classes are finals in person. For the remainder of the winter quarter Ritz runs through mid march. And the largest union of federal workers is asking the White House to start approving federal employees to tell a work from home. Diane I'm Megan thanks. And how does the weather affect club in 190 what are the chances of getting it. And kind of flu shot help protect you those are just some of the questions you asked on social media and ABC's chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton as the answers. Here's our first one if one person has it at school what are the chances of getting it. OK well first of all you have to ask has that person been confirmed and most likely here widespread in the country the answer is now we know that the pediatric population. Has almost no symptoms of this. To date it's unlikely that they're not getting infected however it's just likely that they are not showing symptoms so. When you say a person at school and the is that a staff member and employee at teachers so on because it's it's hasn't been a child yet. The next question is on transmission. We don't know exactly about this new strain of corona virus but based on other corona viruses and other respiratory viruses we know that they're spread. Via droplets and contact so. The closer the contact the longer the contact it's just common sense that increases the risk of getting something. That's why schools are vulnerable location it is the one of the most jam packed in pieces of real estate we have in this country. On the so again when people start to see sporadic school closings. Maybe it's because there's a documented or confirmed case in the community but maybe it's just one of those and PI is non drug interventions that's trying to prevent not just it's spreading through dot school. But then those young children bringing it home to their very vulnerable Graham parents. And then. This one is a myth that seems to be circulating the Internet or next question comes through you're asking some say this will lesson in warmer weather. Is that true. No one knows. And I'll tell you what we have to remember here Diane which is really interesting remember when it's warm weather here it's a winter in the Southern Hemisphere and since this corona strain. Is now global. And spreading in many many countries throughout the world just because it's summer or warm weather in the Northern Hemisphere. Doesn't mean it's not cold weather or winter in the Southern Hemisphere and no one has a crystal ball on us of for some scientific perspective the rumors strain of corona viruses spread in sub saharan Africa and the Arabian Peninsula which was over a hundred degrees and we do have cases of this virus in warm weather community indictment so we just don't now. We hear a lot of that the flu shot it adelphia the issues Susan but that's next here wants to know does getting the flu shot. Help in not getting the corona buyers these are really good questions Diane you know I think Rickey knew how big and I know its importance and on number one. Flu is still a much greater risk to the average person watching this stream and an in this country. You know while the flu cases are declining and whereabouts is this here this CDC's recent numbers on flu estimates. Any minute now. Your risk is still greater of getting the flu than getting this novel corona virus. It it's not too late to get the flu shot by the way because seasonal influenza circulate throughout the world accrue. You know throughout the year. But there is no direct protection that's my long cancer way of answering that great question there's no direct protection. Conveyed by the flu vaccine against this Toronto Paris and through the flu shot won't help you not get her now buyers but you should get it any way. Because if you should and the other thing I want people to remember because you know I'm always interested in teaching people how to think like a doctor. You can get more than one respiratory pathogens at a time. I mean that would be very unlike unlucky. And maybe not that likely but it is possible to have a bacterial infection and a viral infection it's possible even. To get to viral infections at the same time so. What you're never gonna hear me not say don't get a flu vaccine is better than nothing it's like wearing seat belt when you get into your car. And I love this next question is it better to get the corona virus now before it gets stronger so you develop an immunity noise so you know I'm sure we're gonna start to see on the fringes. People saying let's have a corona virus party and get it over with. I really caution people this is an unknown we have no track record on this virus. And in general you know just because you are naturally exposed to something doesn't mean that it will be less severe doesn't mean you won't pass it to someone who is at very high risk for complications. And we don't know what that will dude us down the road were still even trying to learn about the at least two strains of this corona virus and whether you can be infected by both strains or get re infected while that's unlikely it's still not known so my short answer that question is. Now OK and last question we can make a quick but. If there are concerned about as creating some super bug from all of the Hanson Kaiser and daisies and not for this I mean we have to remember you know this is a global health emergency and hand washing hand hygiene is critically important. The so you know we have to just take common steps common sense steps that we can and hand washing is a big one. And be sure to tune in each weekday at noon right here on ABC news live for the latest on covad nineteen. And tonight our friends it's 18 when he will air live special titled outbreak what you need to know. As doctor Jan Annie ABC news medical team answer your questions on how to deal with the corona virus outbreak. That's tonight at 9 PM 08 centrum. Some of the people at highest risk for contracting of that nineteen are the people on the front lines of this fight. First responders so how do those charged with helping the sick protect themselves from getting sick. Ed crown from our station in wake county North Carolina as a first hand look in tonight's local spotlight. Most people and help their children Amos and general and it and it for helping out Jason Jones has been a paramedic for eleven years nine of those in week Tony. Today he showed us what is known in the health care business as PPE personal protective equipment. It's stored in every ambulance we received a lot of information from our administration and I think that we're very well prepared to handle any accidentally including those with ours. Jones says EMTs are already trained used counts and surgical masks for flu patients the big difference for covad nineteen the mask this is. In 95 mask from. You have to be actually fitted for the providers of every year we have to be fitted with a maps that is right for face up to provide a much higher level of respiratory protection. But when an ambulance crew response to a sick call how to they know whether to Wear the gear the director of week's Emergency Medical Services says they use 911 dispatchers. 11 where the location of your emergency. The dispatchers are already instructed to ask sick call patients about flu symptoms and now there were additional questions giving be concerned with co in nineteen. Is there asking specific travel courses where patients. That are calling no one that may potentially have influence like symptoms doctor Jose cabana says county health officials are doing all they can to protect health care workers on the front lines in the event of an outbreak. And Jason Jones says he and his colleagues are ready to respond we're here to help the public we're protected so I'm not worried about over its two myself. So definitely ready to respond and help. Our thanks said Kron for that report and to those EMTs but what they do every day. Coming up Prince Harry and duchess Megan are back in the United Kingdom on what could be a farewell tour we'll have all the details on their last trip as working royals when ABC news all access returns. Well after yesterday's results the delegate map had become virtually impossible. In a viable path nomination just no longer existed. And I will not beer party's nominee. But I won't not walk away from the most important political bite of my life and I hope you won't walk away either. I've always believed that the three McDonald's truck starts uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. And after yesterday's vote is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American Joseph Biden. I'm Michael Bloomberg last Wednesday vowing out of the presidential race and making the decision to back Joseph Biden's. Allow the former New York City mayor is no longer running for president he's campaign might not be over. Our friends at 538 explains. Paint every what are we doing today. Oh back with another episode of our new series often it's notable early look it. Hypotheses and arguments that are floating around the sort of political. That you. All political space. And make a case for it and then discuss just how confident. My high tape that the Michael Bloomberg campaign. It's not actually this it would this comes ounces. Bloomberg has talked about keeping its entire campaign apparatus and and going for everything he's develops are all pistons made all it's that he's hired. Stephen and going until the general election. And so in the sense. Even if he's. Withdrawn from the presidential race whose campaign operation may continue. Spending millions and millions of dollars on ads. Neighbors see ads of him talking about like Joseph Biden as the best and it. Or. Lots of as these and say things like paid by paid for by Bloomberg. Or by. Or so they changed that you know change names they can't think it is something I'm so I think my and it seemed Bloomberg's name under television screens. Our ads playing where YouTube video. They still talk about Bloomberg even if he's not and boy it's being. It seems that Michael Bloomberg is worth it here around sixty million dollars and that he spent over 500 million dollars. Already. So that's less than 1% net worth. So I'm gonna guess is cables sending. A lot more that 500 million dollars that there was talk. Light rays spend over a billion dollars autism campaign. So in an effort to defeat Donald Trump and also he Bernie Sanders I think you'd see him. Pushing many hundreds of billions of dollars. Camp and it is not clear he's gonna do that. Using his actual and it that he or he's gonna do it a lot of very rich guy's done in the past the senate super pac. It's been millions and you know millions laurel. With Ari. Ari. A confident MI that the Bloomberg and pains actually over. Forty bucks on it I think there's there's some loopholes there keeping or. Can't me open and actually using I hope someone else I don't think it's really been done much ever in the past but. Think it's possible another thing to keep in mind. The FBC right now it's basically incapable of enforcing any of its own regulations because half the seats on the committee. Are so doesn't have a quorum to actually make any regulatory rulings. So there were ever a time. To do whatever the hell you want us. Now would be the time. He likes this video pictures subscribe but beneath YouTube page. And also. Don't forget to watch. Thanks to 538 election analyst Jeffrey Skelly for that. I highly anticipated doc you series profile in the life and career of Hillary Clinton premieres today but it's her husband former President Bill Clinton was making headlines. Discussing his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky how he broke the news to his family. And why he says he did it ABC's Paula Farris has more. Ramona thinks I'm taken a risk that phone want people do stupid things. Former President Bill Clinton opening up about one of the most infamous scandals in presidential history. I feel terrible about food fly food Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by unfairly I think. You know over the years what's your trying to get a normal life can you. You going to decide. Senator from. Normal. In a new Hulu documentary series centered on his wife Hillary Clinton. The former president says the pressure of life in politics in part led to his affair with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. But I do it was bad but it wasn't like I thought I. Asleep I cannot think about the most stupid thing I could possibly do and do it. Not a defense truth and expiration so. There was awful. The documentary also detailing how he to hold the First Lady about his relationship with Lewinsky. After he initially lied about it to his family and the country. I did not have sexual relations for that woman. Miss Lewinsky. Don't settle on the bed and told tour. Until were exactly what happened. When it happens. Let's that I feel terrible about it you know we've been through quite a bit less for your trust that I have no defenses is inexcusable what I did. I was so. You know. Personally. It's hurt and you know. That can't believe there's I can't believe you lied. You know it just anyway was. Horrible. And I said if this is going to be public. You've got to the hotel Chelsea. She said William to go to your door. He said that's worse than me. And so what did that. We threw his. Awful. I didn't want anything to do with them. He spell out time I guess playing golf and hearkened to a couple of his friends. The couple deciding to stay together and seek counseling IE. Made a decision. To stay with my husband. Look I think that some people. Do. Thought I made the right decision and some people made the right decision I was so grateful that she's. Forward still had enough. Truth stick it now. Cardinals the bird which played for. Thanks to Paula for that report ABC news did reach out to Monica Lewinsky she declined to comment before part hockey series is out today on who. Over to the UK now where Harry Maggie and are on what many are calling a farewell tour. It's set to be their last trip to the UK is working members of the royal family ABC's Maggie rowly is that Buckingham Palace with more. We saw here in meg in together in the UK for the first time since they said their official. Goodbye to the royal family there aren't awards ceremony last night for veteran something that's close to Harry's heart but. It was seen the two of them together and is the first time we've seen Magid since he came back to the case pinning her time in Canada and the two of them absolutely stunning. Together they own the night last night they came out in the rain and that boat of the two of them as quickly and it's leading coming on excuse wearing. Red lipstick shoes. All smiles you've been presented an award last night and joked she joked about the fact that she's now living in handed. Kerry also gave a speech last night talked about what it meant that better than. He also reminded people that he would always have their backs just that they had is even if he moves away from the UK so some emotion their last night but also with a chance to see the two of them. Looking like they're straight out of Hollywood got a sense of that Hollywood glamour that they used to bring to the royal family so this is sort of there. Farewell tour in this sense we it was of their last time here in the UK as working royals they also have. A busy weekend lined up it seems like SPE RG at home for this big of multiple events over the weekend meg it is going to be doing some solo events especially around women. All eyes are also on Monday that's a big day here in the UK its commonwealth day but that's what all the words are going to be together so here in Megan. In case the queen all of that and are going to be together and you can only imagine how much people are going to be analyzing there every. Accurately ABC news fallen. When we come back after her smash success in the film a quiet place actress Millicent Simmons on the movie sequel. We'll have more ABC news all access after this. Welcome back to ABC news all access all month Long Will be celebrating women's history month. Today we do so with the help from our friends at the view and their special look at the female trailblazers making history. In space astronauts Christina cook and Jessica Mia stepped outside the International Space Station. And into the history books when they completed NASA's first all female space walk. The seven hour and seventeen minute mission was a quantum leap from. Who weren't even allowed into the astronaut program until 1978. This is a moral grounds that the that's great surprise call that very history. At a. Christina went on to shatter another glass ceiling. She set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Returning to earth after 320. Days and space currently sixteen out of the 48 active astronauts at NASA are women. And more are likely on the way. Heads up to all the ladies out there NASA's accepting applications for future astronauts all during the month of march. Talk about the view cars from out here is pretty tough to beat. Our thanks to the view and to all those astronauts for their amazing work. Now to another TrailBlazer though since Simmons wowed audiences in a quiet place now she's starring in a highly anticipated sequel she's also death. Now the young actress is speaking out about the importance of language and literacy for children all over the world any robot spoke with are alive today on Good Morning America. It got its case we're so happy to have Millicent here. And her interpreter Lynette with us this morning so congratulations first of all you were just honored as one of the members of the teen vogue young Hollywood class of 22 money. And you're a thriving young actor right now your brilliant in this movie but I know we are hoping to shine a light using a platform tell us about that. Thank you for having me first and Wednesday that. An off so if there was a huge honor to be part of teen vogue and to be represented at that young Hollywood to meet other actors and other talent. Who brings so many things to the world it was a huge honor for me. And also attests to I I might have this platform I've been working with the US aide who. Is fighting for literacy as a global literacy project they give children access to language literacy and to know their rights. Four acquisition of language especially with deaf children who had hearing parents who have deaf children. Didn't have that opportunity to communicate with them and sign language that which only can help your relationship and so I would love to encourage the industry to bring in disabled community adds a directors actors talent behind. This scenes in front of the scene fan. We can do it you can see we can do it. Not our shining such a bright light for so many young people in homer saying if she can do it I can do it so it is remarkable to see you and to thrive in speaking about this movie is just T on I was raving about it earlier. What was your reaction when director John Kaczynski. Asked you to make another one you're lucky enough to get in the first one you were amazing and then he's had come back do it again. Flash up I actually with a bit of a surprise. When we were working on the first when I thought all of my gosh this is so perfect happily ever replicate this. It was bad massive story and just beautiful I didn't think that we actually beat the second. And then John came up with this idea and he. Savvy he now that we face high today. He's dead here's an idea for this story and 445 minutes we were talking with him and how we could say is yes. Yes I love this story sign me up right now. And it goes yeah. And that today's your seventeenth birthday so we actually won this thing happy bird they take a look behind I don't know. That may. Well. Yeah. Okay. Thanks Amy for that report and a happy birthday to Millis in a quiet place part two is out marched on. That does it for this half hour of ABC news all access I'm Diana say don't you're watching ABC news live.

