ABC News Live: 59-year-old New York man arrested in Long Island serial killings

Plus, scorching heat persists coast to coast and Hollywood actors are on strike for the first time in 43 years.

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live