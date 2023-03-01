ABC News Live: AG Garland testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Plus, closing arguments are expected in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, and Ukraine’s military says they may pull back from the key city of Bakhmut.

March 1, 2023

