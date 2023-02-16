ABC News Live: Biden vows to take down spy balloons

Plus, a conversation with celebrity chef José Andrés as he helps in the wake of catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and a look at one couple’s efforts to amplify the voices of Black authors.

February 16, 2023

