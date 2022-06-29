ABC News Live: Gas prices likely to rise after OPEC+ decision to cut production

Plus, a shooting at a day care in Thailand left at least 38 dead, including at least 24 children, and President Biden is extending federal aid to Florida after surveying the damage from Ian.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live