ABC News Live: George Santos pleads not guilty to fraud charges, refuses to step down

Plus, the White House outlines new rules for asylum seekers with the Title 42 policy set to expire, and the latest on the writers' strike as President Biden calls for a fair deal.

May 11, 2023

