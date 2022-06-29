ABC News Live: Jobs report shows unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Plus, Alex Jones has been ordered to pay over $4M to the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and spotted lanternflies are back and have been spotted in at least 11 states.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live