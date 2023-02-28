ABC News Live: Jurors set to visit scene of Murdaugh murders

Plus, the latest on severe winter weather on both coasts, and a high school senior’s college acceptance celebration goes viral.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live