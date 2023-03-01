ABC News Live: Major winter storm shuts down Yosemite National Park

Plus, the death toll is rising as rescue crews search for survivors from a train derailment in Greece, and the FAA is investigating another close call when a Learjet plane took off without clearance.

March 1, 2023

