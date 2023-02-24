ABC News Live: Murdaugh cross-examination enters day 2

Plus, the world marks one year since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a conversation with environmental activist Erin Brockovich about the toxic train derailment in Ohio.

February 24, 2023

