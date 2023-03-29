ABC News Live: New details released about items found at Nashville shooter’s house

Plus, the former Starbucks CEO is testifying on Capitol Hill about the company’s alleged union-busting practices, and Gwyneth Paltrow is back in court in a skiing accident case.

March 29, 2023

