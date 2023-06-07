ABC News Live: New York City suffering some of worst air pollution in the world

Plus, Mike Pence launches his bid for the White House and there's a humanitarian emergency in Ukraine after the collapse of a critical dam.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live