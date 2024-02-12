ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 12, 2024

East Coast braces for winter storm; tensions intensify in West Bank as Palestinians and Israeli settlers face what they say are unfounded sanctions; single women leading the charge of housing market.

February 12, 2024

