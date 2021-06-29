Now Playing: Misty Copeland talks about her new book series, ‘Bunheads’

Now Playing: 5 pioneers on what it meant to be black in ballet in the 1960s

Now Playing: ‘Still hope’ on finding survivors in Surfside building rubble

Now Playing: Simone Biles leads US gymnastics to Tokyo Olympics

Now Playing: Groundbreaking changes possibly coming to college sports

Now Playing: New York City increases security after tourist shot in Times Square

Now Playing: An exclusive look at the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Now Playing: By The Numbers: Fourth of July travel

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 28, 2021

Now Playing: Transgender teen wins school bathroom case

Now Playing: Legendary musician Richard Marx has ‘Stories to Tell’

Now Playing: Families leave memorials at Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: Landmark settlement involving e-cigarette giant Juul Labs

Now Playing: Bill Barr's startling comments on Trump’s claims of voter fraud

Now Playing: Promising research into long-term effects of vaccine

Now Playing: Record shattering heat records across the country

Now Playing: Families of victims in Surfside building collapse hope for miracle

Now Playing: 10 bodies recovered from Surfside building collapse