ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 16, 2020

More
Americans still hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine if available; Americans divided over presidential election results; 'Star Wars' marks 'Life Day' with new special
50:45 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 16, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:45","description":"Americans still hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine if available; Americans divided over presidential election results; 'Star Wars' marks 'Life Day' with new special","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74243446","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 16, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-november-16-2020-74243446"}