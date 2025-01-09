ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Deadly wildfires continue to burn out of control in Southern California; the Supreme Court denies Trump's attempt to delay sentencing; five living presidents bid farewell to President Jimmy Carter.

January 9, 2025

