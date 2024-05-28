ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Closing arguments conclude in Trump’s criminal hush money case; White House condemns deaths of dozens in Rafah after airstrike; Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president and reject Trump, RFK.

May 28, 2024

