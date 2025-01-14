ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Dangerous winds as wildfires continue to burn in Southern California; defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth grilled on Capitol Hill; negotiators work on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

January 14, 2025

