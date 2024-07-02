ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Hurricane Beryl tears across Caribbean as most powerful July storm ever; Biden facing growing questions about ability to lead ticket; Olympic runner Nikki Hiltz on coming out as transgender nonbinary.

July 2, 2024

