Newly released video of a deadly police shooting suspect in a standoff and police after someone calls 911 about suspected drug use a less lethal round is fired at Michael Thomas then gets in his car. Moments later he attempts to pull away. Officer Christopher Taylor fired three rounds into the car bombing she was later pronounced dead at Taylor's now on administrative leave while an investigation takes place. The incidents sparking new protest. Show you evidence about how a possible vaccine may act quickly within days. The promising news comes just as Weiner reports a record number of deaths in 24 hours. Growing concerns over mass gatherings as Major League Baseball struggles to contain a growing outbreak. President trump under fire defending high drops of Clark win in a controversial video he retreated. The video now deleted by Twitter and Joseph binding going after the president put a new clue about his. It running me. Anti mask and medical exemption from the aren't human being used by some refusing to cover up but doctors say about the excuse. Disaster in the making the storm in the Atlantic right now and where it's taking aim. America bridging the political divide how Chris seven's one stone. Our nation's history. Boris while holding elected leaders accountable. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us while many countries are now experiencing. A resurgence of corona virus here in the US we are still limping through round one and there is new evidence tonight the outbreak. Is on the move 21 states reportedly in a hot zone as we mentioned last night the new outbreaks often follow so called super spreader events like this one. In New York the Governor Cuomo tweeting out his outrage and a benefit concert in the Hamptons over the weekend. And after more Miami Marlins tested positive today their season is now on pauses a manager of the world champion national says. He's scared to coach the nationals however still playing tonight along with 27 other teens. But we begin with the growing signs of hope. In the race for a vaccine not one but two trials now in the US injecting volunteers and if all goes well. These shots could change the entire course of this pandemic are Victor Kendall leads us off tonight from Miami. Just one day after merger does vaccine trials started its critical final phase of human trials. New evidence the vaccine might act quickly seven of eight prime mates injected with a vaccine showed no detectable virus in their longs just two days after exposure. Doctoring the poaching is hopeful about adjourn its vaccine. I am cautiously optimistic that as we get into the late fall and early winter we will have an answer. And I believe it will be positive. On the dirt is heels pharmaceutical giant Pfizer launching the final phase of its vaccine trial. With 30000 volunteers. Volunteers. At this point are going to be true heroes. To help us determine which of these vaccines is best. And some of those volunteers will expose themselves to the virus right here in Bordeaux where it's waging the state marking its deadliest 24 hours yet. 191. Lives lost. The nation's second largest teachers union saying it will support members who moved to strike in areas that reopened classrooms without adequate safety measures. A new report from the white host rotavirus task force obtained by the New York Times. Burgess 21 states with outbreaks so called red zones to put more restrictions in place. Task force coordinator doctor Deborah Burks today urging people to avoid large groups. We are still seeing significant outbreaks occurring from birthday parties. Graduation party is family reunions. Across the country concerned after mass gatherings like this church event on a California beach at a charity concert. In New York's Hamptons the governor cleaning out this video saying he was appalled. Announcing an investigation. Organizers say they followed CDC guidelines and tried to ensure social distancing and tonight Major League Baseball seizing is in jeopardy. No seventeen Miami Marlins players and staff are infected. They're seizing put on pause the manager of the World Series champion nationals admits he's nervous because of my heart condition. I got to react actually count. In nearby Baltimore colleagues are mourning the loss of 56 year old doctor Joseph coast who re in the icu at mercy medical saying he had a wonderfully big heart. Doctors in Georgia spent 49 ruling days shaving Michael mullah knicks who was on a ventilator for three weeks. I want child to take is nice very seriously because it's not a joke. His entire freely abate contracted Covert Michael was hit the hardest. Despite not having any preexisting conditions. Step celebrated when he was released but his recovery is just beginning. Back home we witnessed rare and difficult moments. While we spoke with his mother in occupational therapist started working with Michael. Ingraham. The former high school football player though unable to walk on his own his voice is badly damaged from breathing tubes. I know it's tough but watching Michael goes to that as a mother. What's it like you never thought you see yourself and you know without gives I have a picture of him and his brother that I would put under my pillow and down. I didn't want to close it it's an eight. Just such a divot Colton and heartbreaking time first for so many right now Victor can no joins us and and again there are some hopeful signs from from some of the troubled states the right. Lindsay some of the numbers are improving across the sun belt but they are climbing and other parts of the country states like. Kentucky Ohio Indiana and Tennessee the way doctorate he felt she puts it we cannot afford to see another search Wednesday. We certainly cannot Victor can no thanks so much. In turning now to the White House for president trump is under fire for his mixed messages about the corona virus after he re tweeted a video of a doctor denouncing the wearing of masks and promoting that controversial drug. I drop support Clinton here's ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Tonight even as his own health experts urge more states to tighten restrictions. President trump is once again and downplaying the Covert nineteen threat and heightening a discredited treatment. Many doctors think it is extremely successful. They hydroxy clerk who had this after the president again used his Twitter account to spread misinformation. Tweeting video put doctor denouncing the use of masks and promoting hydroxy Cora Quinn. The controversial anti malaria drug the president's top health officials have warned is ineffective and potentially dangerous as a Covert nineteen treatment. That Doctor Who was only licensed to practice medicine in Texas last November. Has a history of outrageous statements such as saying health problems can be caused to fight demons. Doctor proud she attempted to set the record straight on GM ranked. The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials. That have looked at the efficacy of hydroxy Cora Quinn have indicated that it is not effective in corona virus disease. You said. The great doctor and it last night said that masks don't work and they are secure for good in nineteen both ways health experts say it's not. True she also made the is saying that. Doctors make medicine using DNA from. And and it they're trying to create vaccines make you immune from becoming a little. This is so maybe it's not but I can't I can tell you this. She was on air along with many other doctors that they were big fans of hydroxy clerk went. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense that from where she came I don't know which country she comes rob. But she said that she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients and I thought her voice was an important voice but I know nothing about how. The misinformation and mixed messages undercut the president's effort to show the American people he is fully engaged. In the fight against corporate nineteen just last week he had said things may get worse before they get better. And for three days in a row he urged people to Wear a mask. To Wear a mask get a mask. Whether you like to mass could not. They have an impact Wear a mask socially distance and repeatedly wash your hands we S go all Americans to exercise. Vigilance practice social distancing Wear a mask. The president has insisted he's been on top of the virus since the beginning. Pointing to his decision to restrict travel from China in late January. But the head of the CDC Robert Redfield. Now acknowledges the administration was slow to recognize that travelers from Europe were bringing the virus to the United States. The introduction from Europe. That happened before we realize. What was happening to him by the time we realize here threatened shutdown traveling Europe there's already. Probably two or three weeks of 60000 people coming back every day from Europe and that's where the large seating came in the United States. Read fields acknowledgment is part of a months long investigation by ABC news. American catastrophe. How did we get here. Our thanks to Jonathan Karl and Joseph Biden today sounded off on the president's handling of the pandemic of the former vice president also announced. When you learn who will choose as a running a ABC's Mary Bruce was on the campaign trail today and has the very latest. As president trump spreads misinformation on the pandemic Joseph Biden today said the country can't fight the virus if they can't trust the president. Pete. Then becomes a time when they say I have something that I think can cure you but it featured earlier archer. Do not go listen to the guys says blue line you know. As corona virus cases soar Biden says it didn't have to be this way so we asked what would he be doing differently are there specific states right now. Do you think should halt their re openings and roll things back and if so which state. The president's had given us a false choice. He said that we have to get back to work. And also deal was Coke. You can't get this country going again. Unless you get Covert under control. And so he has been really late in the game. And to be clear have you been tested yet. No I have not. Died in says trump is looking to change the subject by sending federal agents into the Portland protests. This is about law and order it's about a political. Managing. To revive sailing camp today. Every state. Child passes that fuel. To the fire. The former vice president today laying out his plan to fight racial economic inequality in good times communities of color. Still alive. Do bad times negative first and the hardest. The recovery. They take the longest to bounce back. This about justice. And he had an announcement about a big announcement saying he'll make public his choice for vice president next week I'm going to have a. They choice. In the first week in August. And and I promise. I'll let you know when you. All right so the first week of August it is married Bruce joins us now from Wilmington so tell us more about what Joseph Biden said on his VP search. Will he be able to meet with his top contenders before making a final choice in who is in that top tier right now. Well of course this process like everything else right now has been offended by the pandemic and Biden was. Steve he's been able to actually meet face to face with any of these final list and he wouldn't really comment we of course have been keeping a very. Close eye on who he's been interacting with but it's simply not cleared in this environment he's able to actually sit down and get to know. Some of these potential running mates at his usual we do know the vice president is going to be a woman some on the list are fairly well known like his former rivals senators copilot Harris. And Elizabeth Warren others though maybe less are well known to most of the country like congresswoman Karen bash she's the head of the congressional. Black caucus Biden is under a lot of pressure to pick a woman of color Kinney has it that there are four on the list. Guiding we know for certain rate now Lindsay is that we don't have to speculate. Much longer his announcement is coming next week. All right Mary ruse thank you so much. And on Capitol Hill tonight it does not appear the Republicans are any closer to a deal of Democrats or each other on a new stimulus package the stimulus will expire on Friday and with that the 600 dollars a month unemployed Americans have been getting for several months -- an ancient and mark meadows met with Nancy Pelosi late today and both sides say they are no closer to a deal. Also up to half of the Republican conference may not support the GOP's own proposal. There's growing concern tonight among GOP senators that if the Republicans can't get on the same page the Democrats will ultimately get to shape a large portion of the bill. For more now the negotiations in congress on the next economic relief bill we're joined now by Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth senator thanks so much for your time. Beyond thinking. So you released a statement it was critical of Republicans for failing to address the economic deadlines that were looming and for also proposing to cut back those expanded unemployment benefits. But what's your response Republicans who argue that those expanded benefits were meant to only be temporary and that continuing them at the 600 dollar level wool only discourage Americans from going back to work. If they can simply stay home and make more money. We're yeah. Go back to work your shopping and restaurants. Down Russian English aren't all sorts of places a lot of the economy it was opening a person backed out because this president. They don't provide the trustees or any of who coordinated response to cool it nineties where these people wouldn't go to work. My question is just additional 600 dollars a month are keeping many Japanese sure. Remember to figure out where you're paying you're edged out of pocket for example. Our economy desperately need this money and it your cool. The my Republican colleagues that he is moneyweek what he felt the same time that they are putting also the literal. Sabres their bonuses in their remarks corporation and ends where the demonstrations. And you've also argue that Republicans should vote on the democratic house's three trillion dollar cares act but as you know Republicans have deep divisions on even spending a trillion dollars on additional aid right now so this scientist so far apart would it be more practical to work on. A short term deal to temporarily expand those unemployment benefits and address issues like extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures rather than a massive bill that may take weeks to negotiate. Well I think the issue she brought together in order to move it is important comprehension wish to risk. She suggests it's not a viable process and we need to make sure that we have money for example more testing we have to make sure there's more money for hospitals edge health care providers and nursing homes they don't put any money in your rehearsed yet. Gutters were so many Americans are dying right now. This is complex problems and Egypt who together solution can address many issues if we have one day at a time what's gonna happen is it would ultimately supposed behind the channel port that. But enough money in Europe for schools. And an NBA wants students to go to school full time and occupy your car what are the school but not she's gonna cast his. Because this process it would respond to it. I can sympathize I have a six year old at home as WASL let's focus for a moment on funding for schools and child care where there does seem to be. Some semblance of common ground you recently treated. Like so many I'm scare that on. My kids sole source of education right now I'm a pilot and senator not an educator. But if schools open it must be done safely in this coated nineteen relief bill must include paid leave in child care to give families a support they need. So do you see some opportunity for agreement on funds for schools in and where do you think the GOP bill falls short. There's enough money in here for schools. I didn't think that we need to have paid leave. We're testing can respond if someone cannot get a little free testing when they need. I'm they're gonna go to work beat it's. How fortunate she checked off the votes are basically doing my child whole themselves with no child care while go to work. Work out. We need some sort of occasion people can change time a big down with its own stay home with the teacher who works so they don't spread the DG depend. Kobe nineteen around our community but then also we need to make sure it appears the child cures people can't go back to work. Even with more funding be realistically think this schools will be able to safely reopen for in class instruction in a matter of weeks or should parents assume that remote learning will be a major part of schools this fall. Unfortunately. We're learning will be a major part of what happens in schools just because this administration has failed to provide any guidelines or any assistance to schools how they should open. President truck parts about it and get to school and yet. The Department of Education under particular process not actually cook for any comprehensive guidelines or assistance to schools and how they can do this. Schools are on general I want to try to figure. We're beginning teacher ratio between students. There's not enough money in this package Deborah Wallace who's who for example by traditional PG EP traditional steaming. I'll hold my daughter before mindset. Tell you it is hot I what are the actress who is I worry that she's falling behind. I don't want her gets I don't want her to die I think we're most American families are yes the markets go back to school but are not at least that's. How and it just switch gears woman as you know many people are talking about you reportedly being on Biden shortlist as a potential. Vice presidential candidate I'm sure you don't want to speculate on your chances but make a case. Why you think you'd be prepared to be vice president if Joseph Biden were to give you the tap on the shoulder. And he. The wonderful. Women's names who had been mentioned and her lots of need to get a mention. Are well apply I think what you need to be. I discussed is the why didn't administration estimate based multiple crisis she's there will be based. Economic crisis the global pandemic crisis since it has to do with national security prison for students anything and sources. Obviously American troops in Afghanistan. He's going to be dealing wit. Making sure that who. We helped to all municipalities to. Ers are doing right now. When we talk health care it's not just a pandemic it is also the survival hospital networks. And still you know anyone out west can step up and do the job and I think it's all been part of the team and Joseph I want to Shia. Cohesion actually you know what position umpteen Biden and I'm happy to play. You know terror. I think he's in basements you know whatever what are and a team that would help us it was this country and who was out of this crisis that the current negotiations are essentially I'm happy about how important that there is a woman of color. I think we're committed to woman color you know I didn't think that. We're had a lot of discussions right now racism and it divides within our country's president trial has tightened again. Try to chew oh after its Asian Americans in particular he's the Chinese pirates he's talking computer virus. You know and she Chinese Americans come under attack. I myself commander has come under our recent it's easy to see Asian Americans as the other that we're not truly Americans and yet. We love this country is much as anyone else in and contribute to this nation so I think it's important for the first yeah AutoNation U members addition the very highest levels of office. Senator Tammy Duckworth we so appreciate you coming on the show tonight thank you. My pleasure think you. Next to the fireworks on Capitol Hill today attorney general William Barr testifying before the house for the first time defending himself against accusations that he lacks independence from the White House including over the sentencing of Roger Stone. And the attorney general confronted over sending federal troops to cities were protests are put over policing are still raging. Here's ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Tonight attorney general William Barr under attack in your time of the department. You have aided and abetted the worst failings of the present for the first time taking questions from the House Judiciary Committee. Borrow under fire are on several fronts. Democrats accusing him of trying to help the president in his reelection campaign sending law enforcement to democratic led cities yes or no. Have you discussed the president's reelection campaign with a president. Who in any White House official Bernice argue the president. Farmers to get into my discussions with the president but I've made it clear that I would like to pick the cities based on law enforcement need in based on neutral criteria you can. Morris saying the violence in Portland justifies federal action. What unfolds lightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called Croat. Yes it is by any objective measure. An assault on the government of the United States Republicans helping bar make his case are peaceful protests violent. Mr. attorney general. Now to peaceful protest destroyed businesses. Now the peaceful protest injure officers. Know Democrats were not having it accusing bar of a double standard. There is a real discrepancy. In how do you react as the attorney general the top cop in this country when white men with swastika storm a government building. With guns there is no need for the president to pull activate you because they're getting the president's personal agenda done. And with 98 days until the election. Barr also pressed about election interference. If it ever appropriate served for the president to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an election. It depends what kind of assistance. Is it ever. Appropriate. For the president or presidential candidate to -- sat. Or solicit foreign assistance of any kind in his or her election. No it's not appropriate. Visit often Democrats did not give barred chance to respond good time she was defiance and even irritated. Lindsay. And his peer mention the attorney general defended the federal response in Portland protest what until late into Monday evening and today word more federal agents are headed to Portland as officials there brace. For yet another long night. Well certainly when DV protesters here are not backing down in the meantime the mayor is calling for a cease fire. He also says that he wants to meet with the DHS officials that are here on the grounds and the acting secretary. Chad wolf in addition to that. The commissioners are attempting to access the fine from the federal government. 500 dollars for every fifteen minutes that spend is up around the federal courthouse and in the night after night that cents. Is a target for the protesters and the writers that's how things really start off every night when they start to attack that defense. Federal agents issue warnings and then things carry on in violence throughout the night. And kid and when the president and federal leaders say and T Fay is a problem in Portland there have been reports of confrontations with NT ten Portland even before the recent unrest in the death of George Floyd. And community leaders that you talked with say that the violence is taking away from the message what are they saying that they want. You know windy it's so important that people hear them when they asked. To stop the violence they do not condone this violence the leaders that I spoke with last night said they come here every now and their voices are forced they're there every night. Having important powerful conversations with people that are there to support them. They say they're intentional with their time and then they want people to leaves take a listen to what they had to set. I got here protesting for black eyes matter your practice of the destruction. I don't care what it is that she you needed addition while you're out here I know I'm. That's why I'm and that's why I read those words that's why I read George floors the last word. Cousins and comfortable every day for me as a black man as uncomfortable. You need to be young comfortable to get through this. It's unite here for the right reasons why you hear subconscious self high value of protest. Live than where they haven there's more than that they're out here and it hurt me I am tired. Un needed un needed high isn't unneeded violence. When did a young woman and we just heard from she's 24 years old she told us last night racial equality will happen in my. Collecting she's committed and it's again very important that we hear what they have effect. Not taking no for an answer and we've heard reports of tear gas being used on peace will put demonstrations. You yourself along with your producers were tear gas last night while covering the process let's say the look yeah. This is different kind of popular theme here tonight. Authorities have now a lot tonight I'm facing federal warning. Tell us what happened. It's like kind of walk us through what your if you experience. Yes so Lindsay it's sort of what we've seen night after night here peoples are to attack that sent. Then and they're throwing fireworks over the fence they're lighting fires on the inside of that barricade. Their really almost you know eating in these federal agents to come out. And that's what we see night after night so the agents issued several warnings and then they take action and it. They take action with that gasoline. Was much stronger. Our security team said they think it's CS gas coming it was burning our skin any exposed skin and we had. It's really hard to come back from not but I tell you the protesters do. They disperse and then they're right back. Can't really impressive reporting you've been doing on the ground for a Sara thank you so much they care. Tensions once again escalating with Iran after they held a military exercise of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes in running TV footage of the war game showed missiles being launched from. Land sea and air and an assault on a replica aircraft carrier the resembles those from the US navy flats officials are calling the exercise in the Strait of Hormuz irresponsible. And reckless. Today the trump administration announced a formal review of adopt a program and saying that no new applications will be allowed. Manuals for current daka recipients will be evaluated on a case by case basis in any extensions will last one year and this announcement comes. After last month's Supreme Court ruling that rejected the administration's attempt to completely end the program. Pro docket groups have called the administration's latest move quote arbitrary. And capricious. And when we come back to deadly shark attack believed to be the first ever in one state. We'll tell you where and more what appear hijackers did when they Saul what was happening. The mystery scenes being mailed across the country and the warning who is sending them. Plus they've seen the fights and confrontations over mass look up next we drill down all the concerns of those who say. They shouldn't have to Wear them for legal or medical purposes is there merit to those claims. We'll ask my guests Bertans. Welcome back as Kobe cases surge across a US more than thirty states now require people to Wear face masks in public. Several states even mandate masks while exercising outdoors but. So Americans are still adamantly refusing to comply invoking the legal and medical exemptions that they say. Allow them to live mask free so who was exempt and wine ABC's Devin Dwyer now with the fact vs fiction. I think it's a political hoax. And I am against the maps. The blue back against face mask setting off some explosive confrontations. America. You're gonna cook yeah mass customers calling out the unmask. This Wal-Mart and you can set off for brawl. He Dallas the NASCAR. Requirements anyone grocery shopper in true rage. As more states mandate masks in public some Americans are loudly claiming legal and medical exemptions. Official looking carts like this one circulating on social media seemed mental and physical risks. Make it unsafe for the holder to Wear a mask. Under the Americans with disabilities act it reads I'm not required to disclose my condition the Justice Department calls the cards a fraud. Fortunate to say is equal footing. Or are you saw I was associated. Beat. ATA which was signed thirty years ago this week requires businesses to reasonably accommodate people with disabilities in medical conditions. But not at the expense of public health. The trump administration saying the law does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities. From complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations. Really woke up and that discussion with Asian. What's best for them the time doctor Albert Rizzo with the American Lung Association says people with concerns about masks should talk with their doctors. According to the CDC children under aged to anyone unconscious or incapacitated. And people who have trouble breathing should not Wear face masks. An individual has advanced lung disease. For example there already on supplemental new home. Is there also considered somebody of great pains are outside. Probably the highest risk group and mask. Agree. Medical experts say most of those people probably shouldn't be out in public anyways. And they see individuals with chronic conditions like asthma or CO PD. Hard not at heightened risk from wearing a mask Lester an act of respiratory distress. And he had an area are pretty darn. Problem is important and you know I mask and then use so many years. In protection healing Mitchell's most Americans nearly 90%. In a recent ABC news poll say they regularly Wear face covering when leaving home. Only one in ten still choose to go mask free. Get all the call me selfish fat. 01 who's trying to yeah horse meat aisle medical procedure so they can feel more safe but opponents have face masks insist the coverings do more harm than good I think the mask what we're what we're doing everything in this gets you over and over again. You know that's what we exhale didn't the Gaza I also agree that any caused some damage those claims are not always stacked up like science. These materials are designed to strip mall article. Not restrict. And I are much smaller molecules in the barrel articles so you can be dishonest and or did. You two duke masks reduced. Studies have shown slight drop box chicken and her words we use these were our. Yes there are some headaches and Austin dropped an animal. Doctor Anthony found she echoing the point in a recent FaceBook live interview Diaz and it not been any indication. That putting a mass gone and wearing a mask for a considerable period of time. As any deleterious effects on oxygen exchange or anything like that. Not a role while they may be saved most agree face masks are not always comfortable. Several states allow exemptions during vigorous exercise. In scientists think the volume of their outdoors like we do boots any virus particles exhaled. But the biggest challenge may be for people with your developmental disorders like autism. There are a lot of sensory issues that autistic people can deal with. And com. My kids there are no exception to that rob course he would can't in Ohio was a father of three autistic son's. He says overcoming anxiety from a face covering took creativity. In determining the shirt he tried it first and then it was it was Tom Cox rules to it she. And so. What we were Jews we just. After the show here on ABC news live at 8 PM you'll also hear from the scientists who sounded the alarm in the weeks before the crisis reached our shores. And at 9 PM and in depth investigation at the systemic breakdown the took place that's tonight at 9 PM eastern on ABC. After the show here on ABC news live at 8 PM you'll also hear from the scientists who sounded the alarm in the weeks before the crisis reached our shores. And at 9 PM and in depth investigation at the systemic breakdown the took place that's tonight at 9 PM eastern on ABC. For more now on the trump administration's pandemic response in the question of how we got here we bring in former veterans affairs secretary David schalken who served under president trump and President Obama. Thanks so much for joining us. Glad to be here. You trump administration in 2018. Well before this pandemic but. Having let America's largest health care system under this president what do you tell us about president trumps approach to public health. And also his leadership style and and how it compares to president Obama's. The role of government the role of. President is to protect its citizens and traditionally people haven't thought about that in terms of a health crisis but clearly now I think the country understands the role government. And the role the executive branch in leadership. Of a pandemic like this is absolutely critical. And we plan for that in the Obama administration in fact there was a table top exercise in January 2017 were reporting operation. Where we had a scenario just like this which was to prepare for viral pandemic and so. Every administration needs to have a plant needs to have a backup plan at each step. Have people that are capable of implementing that. Unfortunately what we've seen is really a very uncoordinated fragmented plan being implemented in this country. And you wrote in your book ended president trump brush and what you called a quote shadow government that he often relied on the advice of the few government outsiders instead of his own officials. Do you suspect that he's still doing up. I think the president. Always like stat get advice from outside people used very yeah. Eager to hear from people who may offer idea does and that is a challenge particularly when you're a inside person a person has been in government and you stabbing a formal chain of command at people. Giving advice from the outside that you don't know what that devices and you don't get a chance to necessarily your bat. So it makes it challenging to be with the administration with that type of style but you know that's up to their president where he wants to get his information. From some curious to hear your response mean president trump has said. Many times that no one could have seen this pandemic coming is that true it why anything that he continues to say that. Well first of all. Pandemic aren't anything new there tend to be about three panda Amex every century and that's like government prepares for it. That's why you had a pandemic caucus. In knee. Obama administration that's what the CDC does in terms of monitoring we actually. Had people all prosper world especially in China who worked for the CDC to actually pick up. And do this type mr. ballots because pandemic are predictable that we had won in 2002. We have via Bullock and that make. And so this should not be a surprise that they can't now you know this pandemic is hitting the United States in a way that. Hasn't happened in a 102 years by. It is the job in government to prepare for these types of disasters and emergencies. That why do you think it's hitting the US especially hard. Well I think that we just happened donned a good job of implementing a national strategy you know I've. Ron big organizations I've been the CEO large hospital systems. I don't have multiple strategies when I lead an organization I have a singular strategy and you lead organizations with principles and you consistently put those principles. Into operation and what we've done year in this country is wheat. Delegated that to fifty different. Governors who each have decided to do their own strategy in unfortunately Americans just don't. Operate that way they don't they don't stay within state lines and people travel the virus doesn't travel but that means. That we just don't have an effective national coordinated strategy when it comes to. Testing or in terms. Restricting the spread of the virus. China's UN on the other trump White House disbanded the national Security Council's. Pandemic planning office in 2018. How much you think that that's crippled our -- nineteen response and what might have happened would you say if that office had stayed intact. Well I think that's a big uncertainty. I think that we are already know that there were people in the White House that were aware early on and concerned about. The implications. Of this type of worldwide pandemic. But if people don't listen to the advice that they don't take the action. Even having a pandemic office that was aware of this doesn't necessarily mean that we would've had a different result than we. Have seen here but certainly I think that. You want to have. High level. People who can't get the year of the president who can take actions. Who really could develop that type of national strategy now. We got off to a very bad start this pandemic because of our lack of preparedness. In diagnostic testing and as soon as we got behind me in that we really haven't caught up sense we need to make sure that we do better in the future. Secretary show can we thanks so much for your insight and your time. Thank you. And still ahead here on prime we're tracking tropical storm threat in the Atlantic it may be near Puerto Rico by Thursday and possibly closing in on the southeast coastline days later. Our conversation with Chris Evans the actor best known as Captain America now setting his sights on helping to bridge in our political divides. Plus pandemic fashion or some would say whack their own leggings and sweat pants making a comeback while formal Wear even genes are on the outs. But first our tweet of the day hockey season has resumed in this is how Pennsylvania's two teams marked the occasion. Oh. Welcome back everybody we now take a look by the numbers and how the pandemic is not just upending our lives but also. Our wardrobes with more Americans working from home and opting for comfort over high fashion during these discomforting times. Nearly half 47% of consumers say they've been wearing this same close throughout their day during the pandemic according to a survey by NPD group. And 24% said that all day their outfit is active were sleep Wear or lounge where. Overall clothing sales have dropped 39%. Since this time last year according to census data. Formal Wear sales for men is down 784%. And down 68%. For women according to global data. Even Levis jeans reported a 62%. Drop in revenue last quarter as some consumers seemed. More inclined toward strike cheered more comfortable pants leggings sales are up almost 10% and sweat pants sales. Up to 6% I know that I personally contributed to that. And keep Americans moving running issues sales wheels are up 30% still a lot more to get to hear on prime the Kobe baseballs. Tonight. Only growing with more players on one teen testing hot. In the movies he helped save the universe but Kenny make a difference what our politics in real life our conversation. With Chris asks as. Some encouraging news in the fight against alzheimer's but first here's on the trending stories. On abcnews.com. From a. In the macro virus outbreak continues to gripping much of the country the new cases on the rise in 28 states. Florida is especially hard in Florida reporting a record single against all 191. People on Capitol Hill congress is trying to hammer out any stimulus bill but so far negotiations. Stalled housing and current payment discourages people working when you pay people not gonna work. What do you expect the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Republicans are not ready to seriously negotiating them. Fiery testimony on Capitol Hill where attorney general William marsh testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Democrats accusing borrowed politicizing the justice. Apartment in your time the department will you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president will vote yes or no. Have you discussed the president's reelection campaign the president what I'm a member of the cabinet and there's an election knowing I'm obviously the topics again Democrats and. Hughes aren't showing political favoritism in his handling of meat cases related to the president and his allies. Supposedly. Punishing the president's enemies and helping his friends. What an amazing and bar has also been under scrutiny for his role in sending federal officer is to help control mass protests in American cities. Yeah for drug. Major League Baseball new outbreaks have some questioning if this season. Continue on three games have been wholly owned. More than a dozen players and staff for the Miami Marlins tested positive for at risk every day and members there has stated a concern MLB commissioner rob Manfred says for now this season will continue we expect anywhere in the hands. This at some point in the timely and of the mill and I'm announcement comes here. The first ever fatal shark attack off those Tony. He's getting out and then I. And the. 63 year old Julie imperial Polamalu. And while swimming with her daughter twenty yards on May be annihilated crackers broader shortly but she did not survive her daughter was able to swim to safety. It wasn't an agreement authorities they call a lot was swimming in a wetsuit and shark may have mistaken her for a steal an outside New York City officials closed more than fifty mile stretch of beaches to swimmers under multiple shark sightings today from Weingarten is riding a bull sharks on Monday. Possible blood test for alzheimer's. Researchers say a newly developed test is accurately detecting the disease in patients and they say could make it easier and less expensive to diagnosing ailments but doesn't it still in its early stages and won't be available for at least two or three years the findings published in jam. Warnings for Americans about packages are riding in the mail winds even on China so what is that. Sammy said seats and. The US Department of Agriculture believes the unsolicited scenes being sent from China across the US are part of a crushing scam. Generating big customer reviews the US cases anyone who receives the season should not open never throw them away. Rather reward them to their state plant regulatory agencies including introducing invasive species threats. Agriculture in the US. And and a welcome back all lies now on the new tropical threat in the Atlanta addicted it's expected to move near Puerto Rico buying Thursday. Warnings have now been posted for Puerto Rico and large swathes of the Caribbean it could be somewhere off the southeast coast by next week we will be tracking it for you. And keep you informed. And he help saving universe as Captain America at least in the movies but now. Actor Chris evans' sister its sights on helping bridge the political divide. In the heat of an election year like new mother and the political Rinker who at an all time high. Biden got her in full. An adjoining dining room in her dorm rather than try the man actor activist who says she's trying to cut the north. Chris Evans that was watching the news and it began letter to didn't actually understand it. It started with a political question three years ago evans' best known for playing captain Steve Rogers AT Captain America on the big screen. Curious about a real life issue impacting American's parent to Google it. And it was just so good discharging. A year was you Ryan navigate through the overwhelming. Avalanche of information is just gets to sing basic understanding and I figured it might be use a sort of mechanism let you know some of these issues and navy creation engagement. Guys. Yes. He went to work from a website to connect lawmakers to constituents. Soon and have a starting point. Start Evans admits with a Little Rock yeah. One of them found in my bedroom on my laptop I am Chris Evans if you're watching this video because I'm hoping you'll be used to being part of a new media platform we're development it was terribly Liu is embarrassing to the very beginning of the idea itself it turns out a lot of people. Thought it was the joke. Evans taking his idea to the man who's now the site's co-founder. Actor director and longtime friend mark casts and so you get this idea from Chris. Did you think he was for real I mean I don't Chris her over ten years I know history. Yeah he's would have stuck with their heads unite closely mark lord surely knew his get a taste and cajole you might holding above mere few jobs in. You know does a home. I just love did and they didn't leave it alone are kept saying gotta do this attitude is a great day. Through working with a team of developers. Aren't too many every step of the process. For the farmers endemic elements accounts and went to Washington while lines and oh yeah. He still pregnant I had. Yeah. Yeah shaking hands taking meetings trying to sway lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to take part and root. We would go to DC and he did have. The good fortune of sitting down obscure elected officials. WWW recent you know let's and is there anyone else you can get shamelessly is there anyone else to means to commence our. It's a snowball on airtime in DC they were more more names on our list. The celebrity known for being vocal about politics. Usually too is nearly fourteen million Twitter followers. Chris. Preparation or a launch of a starting point whether the case and if so why. It wasn't that I. Hold back on the comments. You know it's a matter of trying to measure. Efficacy impact you know what I mean the reason I do what I do on Twitter is just doesn't screaming into the void is an angry China hell China. Change minds and out of arguments I've seen political discussions where in lung inflammation marker every place and we just don't circles the idea of trying to create a mechanism predicated on good information. And an engagement. Sell it would have a far broader reach anything I can do want her. On the self funded by partisan online platform. No like or dislike buttons are no comments came just three sections starting points of elected officials giving two minute answers to questions. Daily points. Common points of discussion between two members from across the IO yeah. I have a greater impact upon them for what's happening right now especially when you think about it's an election year and when you think about how divided the nation has. But it all starts with registration registration from elected officials and getting their opinions and hopefully eventually does indeed them. We try to benchmark an activity of where you get information from elected officials already steamed about issues of the day where they stand by their opinions but they believe in what they're going to fight for him. Plus starting point Aureus he has a growing list of elected officials across the country. Including governors and mayors and so far about 170 members of congress now involved or. I was excited to join us starting point because the average Americans access. To Chris and concise answers your current questions I was thrilled Captain America asking you joined. But frankly I was more excited to have a vehicle for communicating. With Americans of all backgrounds. What I love all present is he doing there on my us that we need to start. State. Like most things in Washington word spread but this one's civic engagement nonprofit would deep roots in DC and the coast of foundation are responsible for bringing tens of thousands of middle and high schoolers a Washington each year. Earlier you get started and that crop that. I'm more inclined you are heated could be in the inning EB that we went our. At a very early age. Eight seeing young people and old boy. Elected official out lied another. Barbecue at young people heard. Being an NB a and the crowd it really what. Close ups chief development officer mere charity teaming them with advanced. The foundation is now ESP's official education partner. I think teacher and we'll check our aren't looking or enter active way engaged it and we transition to get more help and that I am online and that partnership with a starting point. It really got an end of the week or they're. Bring more connection to eat and you let a complication look like acting cool cool our country. I'm people can understand the air Willie is important. On nationwide. Are so important. Because they're better than us united incredible feeling are better than we did a their guidance is BM has been and their mission is just you know northstar. We look at people who were actual experts. Whether it be elected officials or someone like closer. We truly. Solely dedicated civic engagement. And any educational. Forever and you met celebrity for Gary. This seems billion hitting them. Bidding to be a ball something like yeah I guess that that worked out well right. Thanks. I think it lacks. Kenneth mode and ABC news New York. Captain America on and perhaps offscreen our thanks to Kenneth we'll be right back. Wounds then fine that's excellent news. Who isn't over humor and really when you visited my he's the one. Peace team spirit and so honest so charismatic and cool he's the life of the party. You wouldn't know he's Harrellson. She's such an awesome father anything. My family will never be just a pool house. Welcome home loss was seen leaving example of someone doing the right thing in their day to day life. Passers ability to 92 would testify Clark who lost for California and moved from being tethered. Mothers from every goose him and I do. That was a new PSA from the National Football League and roc nation focused on the tragic death of Stephane Clark an unarmed 22 year old who was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard. The NFL saying in a statement we want to continue to raise awareness for victims of systemic racism to ensure their stories are not forgotten. And before we go tonight our image of the day. The coffin of civil rights icon John Lewis draped in flowers the first black lawmaker to lie in state. At the capitol rotunda. On Thursday the late congressman who serve the people of Georgia for more than three decades will be moved to Atlanta for burial. We will have. Live coverage right here on ABC news behind and that is our show for this RB sure to stay tuned to ABC news live from more context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us. He did not.

