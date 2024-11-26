ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

President-elect Trump plans to enact new tariffs "day one"; tribal leader fights to recover ancestral remains on display at a famous museum; Regina Spektor talks about decades long project "Songs."

November 26, 2024

