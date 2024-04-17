ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Arizona moves to keep Civil War-era abortion ban on the books; Supreme Court to hear case that could impact where homeless people live; Star Trek’s George Takei talks about his new children’s book.

April 17, 2024

