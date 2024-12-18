ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Avoiding a government shutdown in jeopardy as Trump makes demands; how churches are coping with changing times and declining participation; SCOTUS agrees to hear TikTok challenge over possible ban.

December 18, 2024

