ABC News Live: Record-breaking wildfires ravaging through the West Coast

Plus, the latest on President Biden’s COVID recovery after testing positive last week and gas prices in the U.S. are falling as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the interest rate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live