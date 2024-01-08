ABC News Live: Sec. Blinken visits the Middle East

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel Monday after meeting with leaders in the Middle East, warning a wider conflict would cause even more insecurity and suffering.

January 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live