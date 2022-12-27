ABC News Live: Severe holiday storm leaves over 50 dead across the country

Plus, the holiday travel nightmare with thousands of flights canceled and passengers stranded, and a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Ukraine to Uvalde.

December 27, 2022

