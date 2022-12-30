ABC News Live: Suspect arrested in Idaho University murders case, sources say

Plus, former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are released, and the latest on the preparations for New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

December 30, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live