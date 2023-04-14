ABC News Live: Suspect arrested in top secret documents leak

Plus, Florida is in a state of emergency after a record amount of rainfall over a 24-hour period, and the DOJ won’t bring charges in the mysterious death of an American tourist in Mexico.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live