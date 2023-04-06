ABC News Live: Tennessee lawmakers to vote on expulsion of 3 Democrats from office

Plus, riot police and protesters are clashing in Paris over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the retirement age, and the WHO is monitoring a new COVID subvariant in India.

April 6, 2023

