BC news live I'm Maggie really plenty of stuff to get to hear this Thursday we're touching and first on that potentially historic summit happening at the White House between president drop in Russian president. Vladimir Putin will have more on that also a major announcement from the Catholic Church the Pope naming fourteen new cardinals. What does it mean for the Catholic Church what does it mean for you will be breaking all of that down but first here's a look at today's top headlines. Sitting trumpeting his list of nominees together after Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. The president in North Dakota. We have to thank you Greg one. We have to pick one that's going to be here for forty years 45 years. Health and human services officials are launching an investigation amid allegations of abuse and shelters for kids. Who can separated from their parents at the border. First Lady Polonia trump said to visit Arizona and visit with children and families affected. By her husband zero tolerance immigration policy. More details are still being kept under wraps but we are expecting the First Lady here sometime today. Will be in Wisconsin today for the groundbreaking at a ten billion dollar high tech manufacturing plants. The US is now sending troops to Thailand that help in the search for a missing youth soccer team. Well boys and their coats disappeared after going indicates five days ago. Stay ahead of the FBI's on Capitol Hill this morning testifying about the handling of the Russian investigation. Fassel and Samsung have buried illegal hatchet after seven years of fighting in the courts over patents. The two companies have settled no word on the terms. S credit rating agency Equifax has cut a deal with eight saves after data breach that allowed hackers to steal information from. Nearly 150 million people under the agreement at with access to come up with new security plan. The deal also puts penalties in place in Equifax still some follow through. C Amazon's next frontier may be deliveries the company is now pushing further into the territory UPS and FedEx by inviting people to form small delivery companies about 200 drivers. To carry Amazon purchases all the way to customers store. Tasteful use testing a new way to let you avoid news that you don't want to see. The feature called keywords news would hide posts including a key word or phrase for a cruel month. No word on when FaceBook might roll this out to everyone. Lots of headlines the first we're gonna check in with Terry Moran who's at the Supreme Court in. Just on those headlines in Anthony Kennedy at Supreme Court justice retired yesterday so. I'm so curious with Kennedy out what does this mean for the future of the Supreme Court in for issues that they may take up. Well it's all the marbles are on the table it is it is the whole ball game right now with whoever will replace. Justice Kennedy Maggie and I should tell you already here on the plot this couple hundred people protest thing. The idea that Kennedy might be a point it was someone more liberal so what are the big issues the first one and you hear a lot of people are protesting about is abortion. Justice Anthony Kennedy helped to save. A woman's right to choose divorced when he came on the United States Supreme Court there was this sense that Roe vs. Wade was about to be overturned. And indicates call Planned Parenthood vs KC he joined some of the other more moderate justices justice Sandra Day O'Connor. And justice David Souter in saving and preserving that core right. For woman to choose and ordering it just line. Very typical of Justice Kennedy he said in that decision that saved Roe vs. Wade at the heart of liberty. Is the right to define one's own concept of existence of meaning of the universe and of the mysteries of human life. Police about these matters could not define a person. If they had to be formed under the compulsion of the state conservatives hate those lines. They mock those lines the sweet mystery of life passage they call it. But that's the kind a judging. That that Justice Kennedy brought to these cases they want somebody who is predictable and reliable so abortion is really on the table. All kinds of affirmative action voting rights issues. As well as the power of the presidency and of this president Donald Trump. Gary the president who tests the system test the limits of presidential power like few other presidents we've seen and those cases will come before this court. What is going to be a much more conservative card without justice Anthony Kennedy. Curious you mentioned topics like abortion that have been ruled on in the past so. Thumbs up before the Supreme Court again is it possible to build a Supreme Court has ruled on it can date overruled any changes at something that we can concerned about. They sure can they did yesterday they be overturned a 41 year old case which allowed public sector unions to form in states. And even if people work for the government warned. Part of that union they had to pay into the union not the full dues. But enough just make sure that the collective bargaining they benefited from would go one that's from court overturned that as a First Amendment violation they can overturn cases right. Roe vs. Wade is on the block there are states legislatures around the country south Dakota's trying to lead the way so is Texas who want to present this court. With the case that what and roll vs wade one which they know. Under the and see it could be overturned. In general the court doesn't like the flip flops so much because. It'll low loses authority that way it loses trust David just goes from one case to another and changes its mind. There is a principal called starry decides this. Where have justices are supposed to give a lot of credence to old decisions upon which millions of people ever lied. But this been a battle for 45 years and it's knock on and anytime soon. Court has so much power to make these decisions and. It may seem quite passionately can hear them chanting behind you right now what are they saying what's the mood on the ground or they. Four against and what are they protesting for exactly. You know Maggie that the feeling I get these are from the civil rights groups and liberal interest groups who are trying to. Basically persuade. The president to ditch the list is what they're saying get rid of the list of things are somebody has just fainted on this sidewalk here in the heat. Out here. Carry some water here some water Geneva. Just say get a cool offer head. Here and it has the protesters very. Yes they're standing out here on the plaza which believe me I know I do this every summer at this time is like up pizza oven the suns slams into it. And it and it gets very very hot they've been out here for an hour as I said. They're trying to get by basically feels like get their own spirits up Democrats are really. Depressed right now about. About this prospect of Justice Kennedy being. That being replaced and they're trying to say ditched the list get rid of the president's short list are trying to encourage seven there's. To find someone and approve some one who will not overturn roe vs way to go in that direction I think it feels more like they're trying to. Get their own energy up rather than trying to convince people around here. Clearly seems very hot there let's Nevada put the protesters OK and get some water some that you have a lot. Ahead of you because we know that physical could be coming up. For the mid terms it may be afterwards attempt shall we talking to you more but more on when the votes going to happen who could potentially. Replace Justice Kennedy on the bench we're gonna turn now over the White House we have Karen Travers on standby. With Karen much is at the Texas Supreme Court it's also affecting the White House I'm curious with his big seat up for grabs how is the mood at the White House have you heard anything from president trump. Or his team ready excited about this opportunity. That is is a really big moment for president trump with this pay to fill the vacancy left by Justice Kennedy and his retirement. The press to have the chance to potentially reshape the court for possibly decades. And he knows this and says that the decision to pick a Supreme Court justice. He's one of the most important one the president and happy said beyond just war and peace this is right up there. Yesterday and in the Oval Office just seconds after the news came out that Justice Kennedy was retiring. And the president told us that he had met with Kennedy at the White House just a few moments before that and that he knew his gloating a bit that Kennedy was able to sneak in and out of the White House without any of the reporters here seeing him. He said that he asked Kennedy for his suggestions on who he should turn to to fill his seat. I asked him can you give us some of the names what it had any value no surprise he women going to get into that but he did say he has a list of about 25 names he said in very excellent outstanding choices on that list. And this less than he actually is had since 2016. During the campaign season it's the list that he used to pick judge Neal Boortz its last here. To become a Supreme Court justice so. He's not starting from scratch which is why this could be pretty quick process for him he knows these names there very familiar they've already been vetted and these are names that at very involved outside interest groups conservative groups legal groups have weighed in on and so we're standing by this could be coming pretty soon from president from. And TC could come soon what's the timeline that we're looking at right here. The next couple weeks a couple months before after mid terms and what are the implications of when that vote comes down. The president said in the process begin the immediately and yesterday we heard senate majority leader Mitch McConnell say that the senate will vote on the replacement for Justice Kennedy before the mid term elections of course Democrats are saying they should hold that vote until after the mid terms there is no indication. That Mitch O'Connell and the Republicans will give in to that demand. The president has a big trip coming up in the middle of July he's heading to Brussels London and now Finland to meet with President Putin or Russia. I'd be surprised if we get that take before he leaves the of the B does. Would be if you wait until afterwards we're looking at maybe late July and he president former reality television producer he really like the suspense of this. Nobody knew there was no Gore's incidentally walked into the room last year here at the White House I think the president is certainly gonna give a lot of TV is a lot of hints. At probably a lot of tweets about this over the next week or two. Well can you does give us a little bit of a tease for our next breaking news out of the White House you mentioned. That meeting with president champions another summit lined up so died and do we know who what when where why what's the latest behind this next summit. Monday July 16 in Helsinki Finland president trample sit down with Vladimir Putin and that it is only their third face to face meeting and that twice in 2017. Once was in Germany on the sidelines of world leaders summit the second time another summit world leaders summit where they chatted a bit net on the sidelines so. This is now one negative ingest focused on the two of them it's not begin they happen to be in the same place they are traveling together to me. Yesterday at the president responded to a question I asked him in the Oval Office and said that they would be tightening that Syria. Ukraine in other matters I asked him Russia's election meddling would that come up. He didn't say that he said you never know what's gonna happen in a meeting like this. I know we'll be talking again Karen Travers I don't think this is the beginning or the end of that talk about that. A historic summit coming up I'm sure you'll be there and we'll talk mourners took a plaque. We're also Greta stay in Washington now though because as always there's more news coming out of DC Burnett Tim Johnson two G now who. John I Iverson can I have some developing news coming into the newsroom that we just posted online and off goes fact actually the inauguration so take. A little bit fill us in on what's happening in what are we learning right now. Yes sure Maggie said this is just breaking here at ABC sources tell ABC news that special counsel Robert Mueller. And congressional investigators are going back the inauguration. But looking Maggie not just did who attended the inauguration itself. But many events surrounding the inauguration. And specifically sources tell us that they are looking at Russians we've obtained a guest was from sources. Involved in the inauguration. And it shows multiple Russians. Attended several events high profile events. Where the president members of his cabinet. Elder and ambassadors attended as well. And really what it shows is that more more leave than watching. Now the yearlong investigation by Robert Mueller and his teen. It is constantly expanding Maggie. Well John I'm curious you mentioned some of these high profile controversial during his erect the inauguration is this. Business as usual dollars this and any usual invite invite T list from. Cricket president. Yet we spoke to actually the person who planned Barack Obama's two inaugurations. They were stunned when they heard some of the names that attended this mean these are people very close to Vladimir Putin these are very influential. People in Russia they do business here in America and as we know Maggie you know this has been the constant question about. What was the interactions like between people close to president -- and Russians. During 2016. -- a presidential campaign and thereafter we have one instance. That one of these individuals was actually sitting next to president trumps longtime fixture and personal attorney Michael calling an event called the candlelight dinner this was that Washington's Union Station it was a very intimate affair he had shell out anywhere from 500000. To a million box to get a seat but they weren't there right and then not far from members of the incoming cabinet soon now that fact that we've already known for months the special counsel's been trying to find any interactions. You know these events Maggie are pretty typical for inauguration you know you were around town down here covering it with us. There were many events they went for weeks before the inauguration. And now they've caught the eye of the special counsel. I think Johnny brought up now just what sort of on everyone's mind your president Arab do you hear rushing you think. What does that say about the so I'm curious your opinion here how important is this new information in the special counsel's investigation is it. A breaking point potentially or is a kind of just. Little nugget that he can use in this file. You know honestly Maggie won't be hurt anyone that tells you which way they know special counsel's going they haven't really been paying that much attention -- we'd been. Trying to understand for months where the special counsel's web will lead and frankly we start off with a teeny little spider web I think we're up to 26 million psychopaths there're so many new characters that it entered this story. Keep in mind to the special counsel has not filed charges against an individual for several months we've been tracking a couple that we think are coming we are now. Obviously right in the middle of summer so. It doesn't seem like the special counsel is slowing down it'll be interesting where this leads and remember also Maggie really important here. That it's not just the special counsel case here in Washington we now have a case. Up in New York in the southern district involving Michael Collins I mentioned. And it will be interesting to see. If there's elements from the special counsel's case it will impact that separate case. Up in New York City. John thanks and I seem that we have new developments there every single day I'm sure we'll be checking back in with you who knows maybe tomorrow. Cart while in Washington Bateman talking about immigration all week but it's also been the topic of where Tommy Thomas isn't on the border he's been there all week speaking with Stanley speaking with Border Patrol agents speaking with anyone affected. Prior current immigration policy right now he's in Arizona on the border with Mexico Tom what's the latest there on the ground. Maggie firstly Bologna a trump said to visit Arizona today and visit with families and children affected by her husband's a zero tolerance immigration policy. Now details are still being kept under wraps but we are expecting or at some point today in Arizona. Now this as a government watchdog has launched an investigation into all the facilities housing undocumented immigrant children. Facilities like this would just behind me a motel that now is touting housing children that writer separated from their families or those that came on a company. This morning the pressure and the spotlight growing on the here given to these children separated from their parents this just days after senators grilled the secretary of health and human services parents. That I hear from desperately. Wanna know where their kids are real there there is no reason why any parent would not know where their child is located a judge now ordering the federal government to reunite the more than 2000 children with their parents within thirty days do you think the federal government's gonna make that deadline. Hundred their work really hard at it we've we've responded core orders obviously my my counterparts of health and human services and eyes. Have been working this issue to connect fairways. The commissioner of Customs and Border Protection taking us through the merciless desert terrain that separates Arizona and Mexico. Yet so many steel try to cross more than 150 people arrested every date in this area alone. From the year we saw up close. It's hard. And this morning ABC news obtaining these images of a six year old boy from Costa Rica. Abandoned possibly by smugglers put a poor road in Arizona. CBP says he was left with just a bottle of soda in 100 degree heat. And even though they journey so treacherous and so merciless so many still try to cross the border illegally here in Arizona. More than 150 a day or arrested and more than 400. Die every year traded this Maggie back to you. I never turning to over to Pittsburgh where Kenneth no wounds on standby for us. Tenet you have been there all week since the protests broke out a little over a week ago now with the shooting death of that seventeen year old teen Antoine rose at the hands of the police officer. He was charged yesterday I understand the pro just haven't stopped them actually brought them to the officer's house. Yes Maggie there's been a charge in the police shooting death of Antoine roads east Pittsburgh police officer Michael Roth told charger that one count. A criminal Hong homicide but no. The demonstrations have not stopped as you mentioned in back landing. Right on his front step take a look at this video from our local ABC affiliate here in Pittsburgh every two yea he last night. Police were actually responding. To the home of Michael Ross talked of demonstrators. Were right there are chanting outside of his home. Those are the type of protests we've seen throughout the week so even though there's gonna charge in this case. Those demonstrators who still want to make sure that they continue to put the pressure on the pressure on lost all the pressure on the district attorney to continue. To pursue. The hardest charges against Michael WASL for the initiative and formed rows we all know. By now that cell phone video capture the moment that I had more roads and freeway but traffic stop the last Tuesday. Bob what another passenger teenage passenger on the driver with a on the ground Ross all made that traffic stop. But any open fire on the teens as they ran away. Antoine was shot three times. At least once in a back according to the medical examiner that last shot was the favor one. The district attorney here Stephens the power of Allegheny County says. Those shot there were fired by Ross while they were intentional. And they were meant to kill. At this point we know that rob fell again if inside his home because he's on hold the bombings on house arrest. The judge allowed him to write got a John 250000. Dollar bond yesterday. And he have ankle monitor bracelet. On his next time that you will be in court will be July 64 preliminary hearing. And we will move it at this point we're moving into the next that Maggie were moving into that process Bob of leading up to a potential trial. In this case this is what this community was calling forth for days after a nights of protests after. So many times of shutting down the interstate the roadways marching through this city of Pittsburgh. Through the nearby. Borough of east Pittsburgh where this incident happened. This is what they want it was to get to this point of a charge but also. There are so the ministry knew who are looking for a conviction but we know that when it comes to police shootings and police shooting death is rare. To get a conviction. The family of and four rose. They are well aware of that so they will continue to put the pressure on as well they're hoping for conviction that they moved to this next phase they're calling this the first step. Of a long process now you yes we were able to talk with them. Late yesterday after the decision this excuse me the decision came from the district attorney. Same Antoine rose did nothing wrong by being in that car. Kenneth I saw some of your interview with the attorneys and with the family you've been really the only port but reported had a chance to sit down with his parents and when you see that video he sits on the Thames every time it's just as jarring just as heartbreaking. And I'm curious you know when you sit with his parents and we've seen him get emotional it is just gut wrenching to watch. How could they holding up right now in the middle of all of these protests in the middle being the death of her son being so high profile. How would be getting my dated Dana what are they want to see happen going forward now with his trial. Forget may they wanna see a conviction in this case obviously that interview with the mother and the father ran from -- very emotional but I want you to listen here. For the attorneys. The rose family. That we spoke with yesterday take a listen. Your message to the community throughout this entire process. And the mrs. is one of appreciation. For the put the countless people will rally behind. Who do organized who've been peaceful but who've been persistent and their call for justice in May have to know us well this is not over that there is a long roll of and that ruled in use no salute then this officer is convicted. In front and appropriately sentence. So there's there's there's much much more embattled economy you know there's another community out there. That has gone about the familiar process of victimizing. Or or criminalizing the victim. In that community east futurist as well there's there's new evidence that new evidence available. In the DS is specifically. That head and Swann been allowed to survive its accounting doing nothing to charts home with. He had done nothing wrong. And so we can go ahead and put to rest the unnecessary. Rumors. But some sort of come home welcomed this was that this was a kid with a sterling reputations behavior that did he felt himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. But he was not contribute to Torre at all and criminal behavior prior to to his murder. For Alex your answer but the words. And one did nothing wrong. Huge. Sigh of relief for his mother to hear what she always knew him was telling anyone who would listen. And what it would lead just mentioned that it gets me fired up because. You knew you talk in the community. And whether or whatever community you're in. You hear questions about Antoine. This we need to get to the point. We stopped looking at the victim to try to find something about him to rationalize a senseless act of violence. A murder that we caught on tape. Attorneys we Ratner and excuse me Brett Ratner and leave mirrored beer standing with. I'm Michelle Kinney Antoine roses the mother I'm very emotional there. I've them. Those attorneys addressing the fact that there was a drive by shooting earlier Antoine wrote the court in the district attorney was inside that car. There was another team in the back seat who fired the weapon and that's is what all. Sparked the traffic stop in the first place because that vehicle matched the description. Also lost goal pulled the vehicle over. After that. Drive by the happened nearby. And so we spoke with the attorney for officer Roscoe he looked he fell looked. This is the man who was doing his job and they're going to let the legal system play out here but he thought there was a person Matta got them back car and that his life with incorrect. And that he needed to use deadly force and so yes first step in a long process here Maggie. Candidate such an emotional case thank you so much for following it closely. Are turning out to a murder mystery in Malibu this could really disturbing. A father is up camping with his two little girls someone shoots and kills him while his two little girls are sleeping next to him. In the camping tent still really no details yep we want to check in with Keenan reports who's been following this. On the ground in Malibu came at do we know anything yet what's new. Maggie we are just now learning from the county corner and at thirty find electricity by that was actually shot in the head while inside his tent this is very different. From what authorities told us earlier in the week they told us that he was shot in the upper torso. They're also now confirming that they are investigating other shootings in this area now they're investigating as many as three shootings in just the last year. This is an incredibly. Popular spot out here we have seen in mind that not only is a popular among you know families and gable wanna height but popular among Hollywood directors as well. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was shot here it's lose sight of the original planet of the aids. As well as dean mashed sites and that's actually hike that I did with my dad and my infant son. I patched him through this park. And I'm concerned now to think that there were shootings here that I didn't know about. And a lot of other people are coming forward and saying that exact same things and that authorities have not alerted them they didn't really know. We spoke with some other people that had been shot at in this area one woman's vehicle was hit and we soap and another man who was hit. By a pellet gun while he was keeping him subpoena hand make eye in the area. So a lot of people really concerned and I want to show you if we just. Pinot were a little bit this way so this is obviously the front signed an apartment just sound there is the entrance to now the creek state park. In the campground is just a little ways past that. And you go into the entrance they're I would. There is not one sign at the entrance of this park and that says that the campground is closed. And why in the campground is closed and so I think a lot of people are concerned about but the hiking trails. Are not close to be totally clear the campground is as close until further notice. But that means the people are. So frequent in this area again as I mentioned it's very popular also there's a lot of hot Hollywood celebrities that live in the Calabasas area. So authorities are saying that they had increased patrols they're not able to connect any of the shootings right now this is still under investigation. But they had increased patrols here and we've actually seen that we've seen fire tracks we've seen police officers that are sort of coming in in doing loops around the area. But this remains under investigation ray now and also as we think about. Actress and by that and his family you know he was in the tent with his two little girls. They were just two in four years old and he was camping with them so that his wife I could study for an upcoming exams with an absolutely tragic story and one that. We still have no answers for right now Maggie. Kim has such a sad story also terrified here thinking that with your own infant son I'm sure you and everyone that communities to have so many questions were pretty get. Answers sometime soon I retain out to another sad story checking in with either pilgrim who's in London. And evil we're hearing more about this soccer team in Thailand to went. Hiking in the cave cannot even trapped there for upwards of five days travelers searching for that it can I just start hearing about the story this morning and when I first heard about it you get claustrophobic right away take to Wear those kids aren't out in what's happening. When will you you have to think first are these boys have been missing now for five days. Twelve blaze on a soccer team went into this cave on Saturday with their soccer coach. They're ages range from eleven to sixteen years old so these are younger boys and teenagers that we into this cave. The we think he works there's a bunch of tunnels and passageways that they can. Gone hike through and so there is some real hope. Still at this hour that those boys will have found their way to higher ground and that they would still be alive the problem. That search and rescue are facing. Is the fact that there's been a lot of rain recently and that has led to flooding that's when the boys were able to come back out the main entrance. Then they went in is now flooded and they were able to come. Back out of the cave. It's also posed a problem for the search and rescue teams because at one point they were dieting trying tech swim through the caves to find them. But now because of how flooded is they have had to pull out. And they're waiting they've also had to turn off the pumps they were pumping. Water out of the cave trying to get the water down to they could better search through those areas they've had to stop that at this point right now. They're actually trying to find another way into the caves they've been looking. From the surface from the ground where we walk to see if there any holes or openings so far they haven't had a whole lot of luck Maggie. If you mentioned the divers have been broadening us understand teens from the US and from Britain have also been called in to help. Well what else are they doing another walking above ground there diving what do they encountered while they're in that cave are they actually trying to get to these kids who were trapped. And given the complicated process because of the weather situation this is a rainy season in Thailand if the beginning of the rainy season but officials there are saying this isn't normally even for there they're not used to having this amount of rain. At this point so the US is sending. Thirty members of the military there are some cave experts some British cave experts at have been brought and there's about 600. People act in very large team participating. In the search and rescue effort in Thailand including. That Thai version of Navy SEALs. At an a lot of these areas that they're having to to dive through to swim through. Are really tough to get around the they're having to put themselves in L shapes to sort of to navigate those curves that are very sharp and that's why they had to pull out now they're looking at other options. One or the other options that they're looking at this point is if they could some way. Get into the caves from the surface that is going to take a lot of time a lot of planning. And a lot of asked for and and the issue with that is those boys have been in there now for five days. And it's unlikely that they have food and water and says the rust that urgency to find them really really picking up. Leave it thank you so much like is that it sounds like a massive massive rescue mission going on international rescue mission really but. As you mentioned at the beginning there is still hope that we may find these voice alive even after five days some shall be checking back in with you thank you so much. Another I wanna turn over to that major announcement coming from the Catholic Church that the Pope. Announcing the the promotion and or the appointment of fourteen new cardinals this is major major news or checking the David Wright. David tell a little bit about who these men are that the Pope decided a should become cardinals. Hi Maggie he's though that term of art is he's creating these cargo he's elevating them. From the ranks of the bishops fourteen. New cardinals eleven of whom will be eligible to vote for the next Pope these men from come from. Twelve countries around the world. And it's not so much and reflection of an ideological make over of the church so much as it is. An expression of Polk Francis is vision. Of the Catholic Church is a worldwide institution with lots of different local concerns perhaps. The most significant the very first mill he mentioned Rafael Seko he is the patriarch of the called the end church he's now the cardinal. Of Iraq and no where on earth have Christians come under more direct attack Catholics come under more direct attack. Then in Iraq in a bloody aftermath of the US invasion. Dividend curious you know the appointment of his cardinals as you mentioned is a huge deal for the Catholic Church but other people maybe don't understand what a cardinal even is or does or why it matters for the Catholic Church or why it matters to people that. Like aren't Catholic. Break it down for us why should. Should I really care about these fourteen guys. Well this is that impair fair question these are the princes of the church they run arch diocese worldwide in the world's largest. Denomination. Or perhaps more significantly. These are the folks the college of cardinals who also run the oldest. Election system. Continuously. In operation. The conclave that Willamette elect the next Pope and decide the direction of the church for future generations. Voting in the college of cardinals is restricted to cardinals who were under the age of eighty there 200 plus cardinals in all. A 125. Of them are old enough to vote almost half are a little bit more than half and half of those have been appointed or elevated created by Pope Francis so at this point. He's had a huge change the addition of fourteen. New cardinals eleven of whom can vote. That's 10% of the college of cardinals almost that are voting for the next Pope. That means that the next Pope will likely. Is more likely to share Pope Francis has convictions. Any idea David and Michael princess to be doing this now why why this month why this year what's happening. But he can see the clock ticked. And he is getting up there himself he's expressed himself. That he might have to decide to step down at some point precedent set by his immediate predecessor Pope Benedict or he also knows his health has been as source of concern as well. And so inevitably the day will come when he will no longer be the leader of the Catholic Church. Also significant in today's ceremony is the fact that a lot of people don't know they're actually three ranks of bishops there Donna bishop deacons bishop priests. Sort of cardinal deacons cardinal priests and cardinal bishops. Why that's significant is that the cardinal bishops that the top ranks of the college of cardinals includes the dean of the college. That's the person who runs the conclave. The current dean of the college of cardinals is now ninety years old. And the new crop. That broke France's created today. Includes the likely successor. To cardinal Solano. That is the current Vatican secretary of state. He will run the next election. David thanks so much you really broken down for me I understand and I appreciate it if the chilly docking and lots of lives. I let's hop over now to London or checking in with Molly hunter and Molly understand prince William and going to be returning to lend and pretty soon any moment now that's after. His big officials first royal visit to Israel and the west bank and believe what's been really been their for a few days now but what's been up to on his. Final day on this a historic trip. Maggie may good afternoon from our very windy wild herds this afternoon. But stay wet his last day at the extent of injuries but many all of in this morning with quite a personal emotional stop one. He visited the grave of his great grandmother now bear with me so. Princess Alice. Was Greek and during the Second World War he sheltered Jews in her Greek palace now is Rell on a dozen eventually. She was buried in a crick in his Russian Orthodox Church the Prince William. Visited that church this morning to pay his respects and they needed a whirlwind drizzle all of city tour hitting the vortex of all the holy site. He went to the church of the holy that look very he went with him at the rock allied that. And he went to the western wall where he cut a little bit of an out and having and other places many times that at the very intense morning Maggie. We'll money mentions into the vortex of these holy sites the places you mention. They're importing to a pretty much almost the entire world some hot every religion as an important place where he visited some curious object. Highly sensitive diplomatic trip how to do things go for him in is in his weeklong trip for so when he was overseas there. This is that led the most sensitive kept the Prince William has ever taken and it is a political minefields Nike there's so many missteps. That anyone could fund say that anyone can take and actually. After four days in Jordan in the west bank and across Israel and Jerusalem he managed to get Aetna Scot free and I think any major missteps that this is a guy who's not allowed to voice his political opinions he has no political power yet know. Ability to affect the outcome of this floods incredibly important that this is the first official visit. It doesn't really change anything but Magid you wanna say it's not without controversy of course. The Israeli officials have bags have wanted an official world visit for so many years but now there's actually then why they're frustrated by the language so many official royal itinerary. It was listed the Prince William was going to visit Jerusalem and Jerusalem was listed in the occupied Palestinian territory that is official British policy about the policy. Shared by much of the international community not the US. But Israeli officials were so frustrated at finally they got someone there and then actually. The language they use this quite frustrating encounters is selling art and. Mike and Molly received some of those photos and it is quite amazing to see trains from England at those police I think he's much for breaking it down for us and also. Go look little wind you had those looks fantastic. Thank you battle did well up there a hundred of thank them up with Prince William coming home today central on the part of town about there but. I now told Molly are battling windy here in the Isa looks a ring be battling a heat wave coming up but I love I love a sweaty summer. Maybe if not everyone's cup of tea but didn't is gonna break down what's happening here in the east and across the entire country Preston Eric what's up with the weather. Right Maggie good got to get some of weather headlines there wasn't severe weather that the heat is. Healy taking over as the meet your headline of the day I want to bring you right into what's happening heat advisory lies from Nebraska right through Alabama. Look at the excessive heat watch that includes Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan writes in northern Indiana and Ohio. It could reach by the end of this work week 100 intense let's look at some of the numbers dangerous heat now Kansas City a 110 for heat index this afternoon. Look at Jackson Mississippi 10600. Ridge of high pressure this is slowly slide he. And bring the numbers with it you go to Peoria Illinois on Friday at a hundred intend nearly 100 feels like in Chicago and it that he. Your city. Vermont 96 by Sunday slightly cooler as the second where he gambled on this. Condemn Clinton complaining about the he garner Landow what you look like you're enjoying the summer heat wave down there are so. We'll check back in some more summer whether the rest of the week right does the depressed you're an ABC news live again I'm Maggie relieved but stick around check out the rest of abcnews.com to cutter ABC news app is a well loved more updates. Throughout the day mission to check back in with. All of the latest for breaking news any time right here he has.

