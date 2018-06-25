Transcript for ABC News Live: Trump to host Jordanian king, parents of teen killed by cop speak out

Hey there welcome to ABC news live and aerial rash at that ABC news headquarters in New York let's get straight to the hardest stories making headlines for you. On this busy Monday first the Connie wildfires. Torching thousands of acres in northern California we're gonna get a report on the very latest from the front lines from ABC's will car and also those protests erupting over the weekend after the police shooting death of a seventeen year old the parents of that seventeen year old talking exclusively to ABC news is Kenneth molten. We're gonna speak to him in just a few minutes but first. We start where we always start with president trumps tweak. ABC news Karen Travers is at the White House and Karen this time on immigration talking about possibly doing away would due process for undocumented immigrants. This over the weekend area out when the president at a rally in Las Vegas that he wants to see. Last judges and more Border Patrol found that up on Sunday with the tweet saying that essentially the people who come into this country should be returned immediately if they come in here across the border illegally. He says with no judges or court cases bring them back from where they come from. The president follow that up this morning area out more tweets on this scene issues saying you shouldn't be hiring more judges as some Republicans on Capitol Hill uncalled for but. Instead just wrapping. The court process altogether. No surprise there was immediate backlash to this over the weekend the ACLU said that what the president had suggested that tweet was illegal and unconstitutional. Aerial we have seen the president in the past. Talk about things he'd like to deal by writing in on its weak but it doesn't necessarily mean the administration is considering a new policy. That said we've also seeing it the president announced new policy in tweets. We will have a chance asked the White House today Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to brief at 330 her first briefing in a week. And Karen all of this of course happening and then that backlash over the immigration policy that has led to the separation of some families at the border. But now we want to talk about the royal visit today King Abdullah of Jordan coming to the White House and these two have had some differences on policy in the past what do you expect will be on the docket today. Yet Middle East peace will certainly be a big topic on the agenda the president's son in line senior advisor Jared Kushner was recently in the region. Push for now has still been have any secret plan of what the administration would like to do. So expect that to be a big part of the president's meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan today. It's the president and the First Lady welcoming king queen here to the White House the four of them have a meeting in the Oval Office lights and cameras in and be able to see some of that and then. Now get into the policies so a quick visit. And then we will hear from terrorist Anders later today. Aerial the president then has the South Carolina tonight very busy day for hands out on the campaign trail there trying to push Republican governor Henry McMaster. Over the finish line in the State's Republican runoff primary was taking place tomorrow. Karen Travers at the White House never a dull moment thanks for sharing your time with us today. And now to the US Supreme Court a couple of non decisions yet again at ABC news' Kate shies joining us from the steps of the Supreme Court and Kate if we have you there and it seems like all we're talking about lately is what the Supreme Court is not deciding on or what they're defer what the justices are deferring. Tell us about these two decisions we know one of them. The case that was bad making a murder was they. Step on. That's right well later this week the court indefinitely going to finally have to decide can be cases including over the constitutionality of the president's travel ban. I'm but today you're right we had sort of a couple more non decisions. The court deciding not to take up to disputes that there had been some real thinking that the court might lead into. The first had to do with a florist who prefer refused service to same sex couple. It. On the grounds both that she. Disagreed writer disapproved of the same sex union on religious grounds. And also that creating flowers is a kind of expression that the government can't force her to participate and under the First Amendment. So when a court decided a similar case siding with the Colorado baker a few weeks ago. The court did it really pointing to the facts on the ground in that dispute. So a lot of people thought well maybe it would take up another case and kind of answer some broader question about how old conflicts between religious liberty on the one hand. And equality on the other get resolved but the court here dodge the question. And decided to send the case back to the lower court to have the lower court take another look at it in light of the baker case out of Colorado from a couple of weeks ago. Does a first big non decision and the second one. A case that a lot of people thought the court might take up. On this as it got convicted murderer Brendan Daphne right one of these stars of the documentary making a murderer. Had won it in the lower courts in August 7 circuit she's been lost in a full seventh circuit rehearing. And had asked the Supreme Court today to step in and hear his case. The court today declining to be got so it's very unlikely that the case will be heard further in the federal courts although there's always the possibility of an additional. State level of review by the court at least today's that we not going to wade into about a high profile case. Kate since we have healing you're the expert on Supreme Court and it's hopefully not sweltering hot like last time I talk you out there argue that I did ask you just on behalf of us laypeople. Aren't the pearls like this pretty common and and then what's the next course of action for got us. Rebel the court actually denies many many more cases and it takes up and get something like. 8000 to 101000 petitions each year and it here's something these day at like sixty or seventy cases though the odds are always very very long when you're going to the Supreme Court against you write very unlikely the court is gonna take. Most of the cases that come to it. I think it needs to cases both because one was very closely connected to a recent decision any other because it was a high profile case it involved these kind of important questions about. Voluntary ness and coerced confessions. And because it has been the subject of all of this public attention. It's not just because of the documentary but also because it divided the lower court that was hearing the most recent appeal in the case I think there were some thinking in both instances that the court might wait and but the court a you know doesn't have to give its reasons when it decides not to decide it just essentially says no. And in terms of what happens next it really depends on the case sometimes they're going to be more proceedings in the lower court. That's gonna happen in the flower case sometimes the case is just really Don and sometimes creative lawyers can try to find another way to sort of take another bite at the apple. And so that's always a possibility so the court could in theory down the road. Be asked again to take one or both of these cases but but for today the answers that they are now. They shop fact finding a way always make these court case is interesting to us we appreciate it thank you so much killer. Now to that ABC news exclusive interview with the parents of seventeen year old Antoine rose who was shot and killed by police in Pennsylvania ABC news can it mode and I sat down with the parents just ahead of and one's funeral which is today and can't understand your outside of that. Area where the funeral will take place. Aerial right now members of this community are paying their respects to Antoine Rhodes for his funeral at least have a siren here. When I assure you the family just arrive you can see. They arrived with a large very long caravan. Family and friends. He with a rising senior at this high school here but today his family. It's holding his funeral here hundreds of people are attending the services for the teen who was shot and killed last week. By east Pittsburgh police officer marble walls fell as he ran away from a traffic stop that shooting with captured. On cell phone video interview that orbit aboard the back story here at the car told Friday there was suspected of being involved. In a drive by shooting just minutes before the county district attorney says there is also good video of that accident but he wouldn't go into detail about. What it sheriff's police say they also found two guns inside that vehicle after Antoine it was shot and it hit the going to gun clip and his front pocket. So for the first time area should mention we were able to speak with and once parents whose mother Michelle Kenny and his father Antoine rose singer. They spoke about their son and the shooting. Every time we talented team he is public is the thing young African American or shut up pulp that he. And he used so hard for them. But this is me. Pittman said. Never thought of peace fifty. I'm happy action of some current two different caucuses and go and that do great things. It happened right here. In Pittsburgh it happened route eight here right here right here. But this May Day it could be anybody. Wrong. Because promised the work what I meant that the. Quite emotional there and words from Michelle Kinney again speaking with. The show Kinney the mother Antawn rose and his father and one rose senior. Area should also mention that the parents it in wanna talk about the alleged circumstances that led up to that shooting. Hey can I also want to ask you because I know we watch this compelling interview and boy it's it stokes emotions for me as a mom and for any human being really you just feel for those parents. They did talk about the officer involved in essence she had some specific words I know for the officer when it comes to his children in the message she wants to send. She's dead when she talked about the officer she was very adamant. That this shooting was not justified she said how could be justified he was running away I'm we know that this shooting this incidents sparked massive protests and demonstrations throughout this community. We've seen at least four nights a protest no protest today at a respect. For aunt one's family and this funeral but you mention how did they rose family feel about officer how do they feel about officer Ross felt. Nicholas that. Would you say the officer also. Leonard marks on. In cold blood. If he has this. I pray is heartened that perhaps the wing Lance. I don't think you should pay for it. News. I really didn't. I think he's saying and could take us. I don't even in this. Okay begin to understand. Why he's still a police officer today. Fax hot sunlight in cold blood. I would have been arrested. On this. Wouldn't wait there would be no investigation. Will be no questions that's what I did it or what hat. I would be in jail. He should have been in jail that day after it hack. He should have been fired fat minutes after it happened hasn't had any nation that high. Him. We've reached out officer Ross felt attorneys several times over the past few days but we have not heard back. We do you understand from the Allegheny County district attorney. That Ross fell is cooperating with this investigation after initially not cooperating but after he got he representation. He said he was willing to give a statement we are expecting the DA to give. New details about the shooting investigation. In the coming days but he wanted to wait until the funeral and factor Antoine rose was laid to rest aerial. Yes certainly all eyes will be on that new information that we clean about this tragic situation cannon mountain there in Pennsylvania thank you so much for your heart out reporting. And I want to turn to those brush fires that are fueled by massive wind gusts in California and northern California it is been. Caring through people's property this is towards acres and acres and ABC's well car is on the front lines there with the latest. Good morning Gary help thousands of residents remain under mandatory evacuation here in Lake County California after the potty fire raced through you can see. It burned this tractor and destroy this home check out. This ironing board it's charred you have these cars that are dotted and in this garage stork. Is now twisted so far this fire has scorched 77. Hundred acres at 0% contained it's burned twelve homes and businesses and is threatening 600 more there are more than. 200 firefighters. On the front lines try to control of this fire yesterday. We are out when the winds were erratic they were pushing embers around these firefighters were jumping on spot fires it was a dangerous game of whack the ball when they're able to get. One spot of flames down another one would pop up in fact we were standing next to a Pantry store while flames are shooting about. A 10050. Feet up into the air across the street and we watched as ember RC. Drop down into a bin of cardboard boxes that being caught on fires probably only about five or ten feet from that store in the firefighters immediately. Jumped on top of that in and put those winds out showing just how good of a job they're doing out here unfortunately. This is a scene that's an all too familiar sight here in California last year the state at both its largest and its most destructive fires ever. And keep in mind re are still early on in fire season. This year. Arie Al. Thank you will car there out on the front lines forests and as well mention this is just the start of the fire seasons of course will be not monitoring as Weller chief meteorologist in Jersey in the entire weather team here. An ABC news we want to head now to a London where we want to talk to Molly hunter Molly's been monitoring this. Revolutionary decision in Saudi Arabia about women driving women now allowed to drive and that country those draconian rules now listed. Molly this is a region you and I are both familiar with you've traveled to Saudi Arabia. How big in the deal is this and what scenes are playing out now in that country. Area Hague afternoon it's a huge steal us the last country on earth to let that stand women cannot drive in every country on merit but there weren't thousands and thousands of women on the red yesterday's of the band officially lifted at midnight on Saturday and the women with the the driver's license that wreck and well. I've been an issue divers places earlier hit the route at midnight we're talking one minute past midnight they were behind the wheel driving in Riyadh and jet that. Really done very well choreographed. Carry out there a policeman handing out flour is there were a couple of groups of guys cheering a lot of and it was exactly the image of the kingdom wanted to bring Jack and giving winning freedom so we don't know exactly how many licenses and action to initiate you know that thousands. I have women have applied we spoke with one women who hit the red yesterday let's take a listen this is Korean number Carre. Content letting the eat what they insulin. But no I went in the morning. And we. Anybody there you know are aging and he. So you see all of these that is a delegate at your weather. On gun. Half is that she was ready she's bed sheet. Johnson of course these different celebratory copy with her family and she can't wait to hit the red again area. Molly we saw obviously this is very good for Saudi Arabia always I was images of women taking driving lessons so that they can hit the roads as you mention but. Still a pretty long way to go in that country to repeal some of the pretty stringent laws. That prevent women from doing a lot of things that we hold dear. That's right this is a big step bet we have a long way to go in Saudi Arabia and anything I asked to marry eyes that this extremely bitter sweet for a lot of the activists took. Good courageously fought for that stand to be let it. Still it leave that high handful of women are still behind my they been arrested last couple of months he underwent an. This is denying he would have campaign after when he did Friday starting next they're hash tag and a viral campaign has had women to drive. And a lot of women a lot of the organizers were in jail yesterday to balance bittersweet that while winning definitely had to read yesterday. Some of the organizers the champions of the pods were not at Ericsson giant activist Tommy the next. That all that women in Saudi Arabia are gonna fight I think guardianship plaza for someone like her we might even leave the country. He's actually going on vacation in Egypt tomorrow she needs her husband's from missionary out BellSouth. At this point yet everything's out tech savvy and everything's online that means her has been logging time. And literally checking a box to say yes yet about half right yes she's allowed to travel. But that's just want to have the by its. I've ever elect an ad and that women in Saudi Arabia are gearing up mark have you done some reporting in Saudi Arabia Mali and I know this may be a rudimentary question but when you're there how did you get around. Around at the great question before I got there I wasn't exactly sure how I would get around now. For professional women want to be its ways that we cannot of course in lines and I was that they Mack got angry I Hoover had there's another ride sharing app called Karine a in the gulf. But that was a safe place for meeting threatened get around on my now a lot of professional women. Are women like her rematch would have driver is and they would get around witness single male driver and they would be sitting in the back seat back. Hoover's everywhere area but it sure is Molly hunter there in London thank you so much for your reporting. We want to thank our correspondents for joining us on ABC news live and of course thank you for joining us as well for the very latest. Watch world news with David your tonight. And you can also download that ABC news happen of course abcnews.com is there for you Ollie had agreed to.

