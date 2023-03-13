ABC News Live: Trump’s former fixer testifies before NYC grand jury

Plus, the latest on a pair of bank collapses and their wider implications for the U.S. economy, and the brackets are set for March Madness.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live