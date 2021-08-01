Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Over 4,000 Americans die from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update the United States hit yet another grim milestone overnight more than 4000 Americans lost their lives to cope with nineteen. In just 24 hours this is that new highly contagious variant of the virus has now been detected in at least eight states. But a new study awaiting pure review is offering some hope. Researchers from Pfizer in the University of Texas found that Pfizer and violent tax code that nineteen vaccine. Is likely to protect against that new variants and another detected in South Africa. Meanwhile the UK approve the mid Daryn a vaccine today the third authorized for use there the country will use the convention centers and stadiums as mass vaccination sites starting next week. And here in the US the pandemic continues to hit the economy 140000. Jobs were lost in December. The unemployment rate remains unchanged at six point 7%. And two days after approach from mobs stormed the capitol building we're now learning a Capitol Hill police officer has died from injuries sustained in the virus in the riot. Officer Brian sick nick is the fifth person to die in the Rampage. In DC last night police cars lined up flashing their lights in his honor. And this morning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the capitol to be flown at half staff. Now we're hearing from the White House ABC's Andrew timber. Has the latest from Washington and germs good morning I wanna get that statement from the White House but first I want to quickly ask you. About this new tweet from the president about his plans on inauguration day. Yeah you know word trump is said T hand over control of the White House to Joseph Biden in just twelve days here but. The president will not be there to see this all the way through he's confirmed many people's suspicions over these last few months that he will not be attending an operation trump tweeting just a couple of minutes ago. To all of those who had asked I will not be going to the inauguration. On January 20 now only the only other incoming presidents to not attend. Inauguration for the next president would be John Adams and 1801. John Quincy Adams and 1829. And Andrew Johnson. In 1869. So there you have it now at president trump to that list he says he's not going to the inauguration on January 20. Right in the White House also just responded to news of the death of officer Brian sick make the issue a written statement from the deputy Press Secretary. Do you think we'll hear from the actual Press Secretary or the president himself on this today. So so this is the first we're hearing from the White House at all in any capacity about officer sick nix said death he was obviously killed. In those right it's on Wednesday he according to authorities he what is he suffered injuries went to the hospital and later died. It's hard to say if we will hear from Press Secretary Caylee Mack and eighty or president trump. Himself but a wanna get to that statement from that deputy Press Secretary and officer sick nixed that he said in part any time a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to all of us that they run toward danger to maintain peace now as for if we will hear from president trump look it took 24 hours. For him to respond to the riots overall in what he did that was any pre recorded pre produced video. On Twitter so it's potentially we could hear from trump in the same capacity is that's the only way we've heard from him as of late is on Twitter but it's hard to say. And it's other than that brief statement from that deputy Press Secretary and when trump issued his video and his statement on the rights overall is. So well as Press Secretary Caylee Mack Cheney they did not take any questions it's also unclear if the president's. Will order flags be flown at half staff in week of the officer's death. And injure what's the latest on the investigation into the security breach at the capitol and holding the writers accountable. So top prosecutors here in DC say all options are on the table they are looking to charge those involved with those riots some of those charges could include sedition charges as well as unauthorized access -- theft of property weapons possession and writing but investigators are still combing through evidence to potentially bring additional charges the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are also asking the public to step forward to recognize. Anybody who took part in some of these illegal riots and demonstrations. If they would come forward with some of that that some information there as well to possibly bring additional charges to more people for right now prosecutors say. They're not ruling anything out and all options are on the table. And in a Twitter video last night the president finally admitted that he won't have a second term he insured peaceful transition of power. There are now growing calls though for him to be removed from office even though he only has a few days left in his term where things stand with that. Its rights and there are two options that we keep hearing that are being flown out of around of course obviously impeachment which would be through lawmakers' work. Potentially invoking to 25 amendment which would involved. President drums own cabinet trying to determine that he is unfit for office but again he's only got twelve days left here in office anyway so experts say that. These measures if they are carried out by his cabinet or lawmakers they're unlikely to be seen through all the way to the finish. Because there's simply just not enough time but this is not a call just from political rivals of president trumps not just Democrats that are saying that they may be on board for impeachment Republicans as well. I just today Republican senator of Nebraska Republican senator Ben sass says. That he has expressed interest in considering impeachment but again. Trump hands over those keys to Joseph Biden in just twelve days Lott the wait and see if any of those actually happened by the way if he does get impeached for a second time. In the house a conviction in the senate is unlikely but if that were to happen. That would potentially mean president trump could never run for office again. Andrew timber in Washington Forrest thanks Sander. And a woman caught on video falsely accusing a black teen of stealing her phone at a New York hotel and then attempting to tackle him. Is now in custody. Deputies say they apprehended her overnight in California police say my hip and settle refused to pull over and resisted deputies. Adrian banker and has more on her case and the new reaction from the teen's parents. This isn't my phone tell me you don't have to explain that concern. This morning my upon said oh who New York police say is the woman seen in this viral video confrontation is waking up in a California jail cell. Arrested on a fugitive warrant and held without bind in connection with this alleged assault on fourteen year old Keon Harrell junior in the new York city hotel. This video go to sleep since December 26. So I get relaxing night I will be able to at least get something. But it is a star asked. According to police inventory county deputies attempted to pull on Soto over Thursday night she refused to stop liter pulling over at her home. Where Ventura county officials say she resisted deputies and had to be physically restrained. A day earlier NYPD detectives flew to California to help locate the 22 year old. Who they been seeking since last month when they say she falsely accused herald of stealing her phone. Before surveillance video shows her chasing and wrestling with the teen and his father the family's attorney claims it is a case of bias. We war to be held accountable. So it was setting precedents. That were people falsely accuse. Every racially probe our children. That there are accountable. Year old Stanley says Clinton as the rest is a good first step but now they're asking for justice. Great bird a really do our own city and behind its loan. Oh excuse me yeah and it burdens me at this point is not even about an apology more to borrow saying. Hunt said a cell phone was later found by an uber driver and returned to her. The Stanley tells us that key on Harrell junior has been in music therapy since the incidence Diane.

