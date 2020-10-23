Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Candidates clash in final presidential debate

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update as sign of hope in the fight against Coleman nineteen. Brand engineers on the first FDA approved treatment. This is the US reports 76000. New daily cases and Boston suspends all in person classes after seeing a rise in productivity rates. Mayor Marty moss joins us live. Also ahead evacuations underway in Colorado as wildfires burned more than 400000. Acres. You can see behind me here the fire is in betrays the firefighters called his grounding. And when that happens in these conditions the fire is virtually unstoppable. Our team is on the front lines and the gap has been a staple in malls across America for decades now the big announcement. About its future and what it means for shoppers. But we begin with that final debate between president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden nearly fifty million people have already cast their votes. Including vice president Mike Pence who voted in Indiana this morning. And with new rules in place at last night's debate and muted mikes there were far fewer interruptions than the first debate but the candidates still clashed on health care at the pandemic immigration and race. Mary Bruce is in Nashville with all the highlights. Right out the gate Joseph fighting determined to make clear what's it stake in this election 220000. Americans dead. Here nothing else I say tonight. Judas anyone whose response remedied this should not renew news prisoner the United States of America. President trump forced to go on defense I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that he came here it's China's fault in their first face off since trumps diagnosis with Kobe at the candidates with polar opposite predictions were about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter. And he has no clear plan and says I don't know plan have a dark winter and it at all we're opening up our country despite case is currently rising in at least forty states trump says the worst is behind us it will go away and as I say. We're rounding the turn where rounding the corner it's going away he insists it's time the country get back to normal we have no choice we can't lock ourselves up in a basement like. Joseph does he has these were her I'd love to put myself in the basement door to beautiful room in the white has. And go away for a year and a half until it disappears but Biden says trumps not taking this crisis seriously. Away this president has responded this crisis has been absolutely tragic he says you were armed you know we're learning to live with it. People learning to direct trump pressed on where his health care plan is he's been promising it for over a year what I would like to do is a much better health care much better. What always protect people with preexisting there's no way he can protect preexisting conditions. None zero you can't do it in the ether trump tried to paint Biden is backing socialized medicine linking him to the far left. Well he sat up I've got house took it about socialized medicine. And when he and and health care Bernie Sanders wants it. The Democrats won Gil going to have socialized medicine can Eric if these guys he thinks she's running against somebody else is joining gates Joseph Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them as expected the president went personal attacking bite in and his son hunter. Making unverified claims that Biden improperly profited from his son's business endeavors in Ukraine and China he is the vice president of the United States. And his son his brother and his other brother. Are getting rich they're like a vacuum cleaner they're sucked out of Monahan an astonishing. We just biding flatly denying the claims I've not taken a single patty from any. Country what so ever there's a reason for. You don't want to talk about your view said the substantive issues and he went on the offensive over the president's own foreign business dealings the guy who got in trouble in Ukraine was this guy the only guy made money from China is this guy. And trounced taxes I have released all of my tax returns 22 years I'm gonna release them as soon as we can I wanna do the pitcher Calvin Hill and that Biden attempting to get the conversation back on track talking directly to the American people start about his family and my family it's about your family. You're family's hurting badly. On immigration trump forced to defend his controversial child separation policy according to a report advocates still can't find the parents of more than 500 children separated by the trump administration their children are brought here. I coyotes and the lots of bad people. Cartels. And they brought here and they used to use them to get into a country trips were ripped from their arms and separated those kids are all wrong. Nowhere to go. No word ago. It's criminal they are so well taken care of. There in facilities that was simply but according to a medical declaration obtained exclusively by ABC news a Doctor Who inspected the largest immigration holding center in the country in 2019. Compared conditions there to quote torture facilities. And when pushed on race I am the least racist person in this room. Fighting flat out labeling him a racist he or Shula on every single. Racist fire. Every single one this guy's a dog whistle by the big as a foreign car. Eleven days to go the debate the last best chance to make a closing argument Joseph I'd I'd written because of view I ran because of Barack Obama. Because you did a poor job if I thought you did a good job I would have never run you know who. I am you know who he has. You know his character you know my character. You know our reputations for honoring telling the truth the character of the country's on the ballot are characters on the ballot look at this closely. The big question now of course is whether any of this will move in dealerships the dynamic of this race at all or whether it's just simply too late. Especially as nearly fifteen million ballots now already been cast Diane. Mary Bruce forest in Nashville thanks Mary Ann ABC's political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on this Richmond Rick what's your take overall last night. I was so nice and watching to be and be able to greet the it was just such a striking difference from the known entity we saw three weeks ago. I think both candidates can deal booted out how they landed their closing arguments and it really is the contents of the campaign now it's not a now. Undecided voters or mystical way it's about persuading your base acting. I'm neither candidate I think what would've found a better way Europe. A better better night's hit just laid out there and I BT you're watching this in conjunction with the other ends of the last couple weeks. You're pretty good sense of these candidates are really are people what they wanted to. Yet the moderator Chris Welker and O'Dowd did a great job the muted Mike's thing seemed to be getting some positive feedback to conducting the way forward for debates and other races. Now. You know it actually works. I think just because being more audiences. These rocky each other that submitted its home that was just give for a I was surprised I was skeptical of the rules change on the candidates get hijacked however they like. And I was wrong the commissioner being. I need a Smart change and a lot of keeps order but in the end I do contributed to a more civil tone down and they are probably. Tonight so with corona virus cases on the right the pandemic front and center for so many people that either of them do enough to persuade Americans that they are the right person to lead us through this. Well let me just because they have such disparate messaging. I really depend. Ends on how you see this because only issue of the rotavirus. You heard it all how dare you heard Joseph I didn't say. Did you densities America's repeated this president cannot be real salt and you heard president kotsay will rally the quarter the optimism big brought to ease the Portuguese are. The country wants to have some hope once a bind him. With the economy outlook did with the recovery they're gonna teach jeez his vision all the work that's. Fundamentally different argument in July he says people who lived their lives and he's waste and at the ready for different arguments are. All of them can feel good job and your ability announcing voters over the. And Rick and didn't step on each other in terms of talking too much but they didn't pull any punches either president trump attacked hunter Biden's business dealings but an accused trump of hiding payments from foreign countries. Did those attacks at their integrity to those punches land. We think you have to think about it does not necessarily persuading voters it is the needy. Diminishing enthusiastically. Others it and I think. If Donald comes goal is to meet Joseph Biden into just another member of the Washington establishment Clinton 2.0. The strategy is probably less equity in ever or would you and the you've done a good job July and I don't think Biden reminding people of constant noise of the Berra. Some of the audience you know corruption allegations that it in our minds forever. Pretty. Might remind trump voters at. I'm not every day the the last arena happier this rules out with their favorite candidate so I do think it. You look kind of relevant enthusiasm questions like this and sometimes it isn't about when he somewhat knoller is much it is as it is persuading someone else that he's not there oh. And in the final question of the night they were asked what they would say in their inaugural address to help unify the country so mean that many people are craving unity right now. Do you think they said what they needed to and that moment. Well I don't like his message is so much more geared toward unity that I heard more from him I bet that really isn't the core message at all chocolate. All of them wearable clothes with a little bit of optimism and again. Despite or because this to be with so much easier to watch a little more optimistic of the country by the big. The yell at each other didn't talk over it didn't. All candidates to lay out very clear differences on policy and our overall what does this do for the race moving forward just eleven days left. Keep in mind almost fifty million Americans early voted so there's a limits what anything you do to race. I couldn't go. If you truck campaign you've got a little bit extra Walesa now supporters in pointed this out and how some rallying cry some of the answers in July being on energy issues for instance. And that continuing tax and I think I can sign are you using it will show what's the latest rounds the bases and a lot of by supporters who worried about. What televised debates like they're happy to be on the other side and our people to be relieved to get back to their normally regularly scheduled its. Right Rick Klein thank you Rick. And you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com again the election just eleven days. And as corona virus cases rise across the country the FDA has now approved the first official treatment for covad nineteen. The anti viral drug when does a beer can be administered to patients ages twelve and up. This is the US reports 76000. New cases one of the highest one day total since the pandemic started. Matt gunman is in hard hit Billings Montana with the latest. This morning the FD providing a golden seal of approval for the Covert treatment for disappear. Recognizing that the agency believes the drug which will be the first FDA approved treatments to fight the virus. He's relatively safe to use and can shorten the duration of symptoms. Movement on the vaccine in front as well. Pfizer becoming the first company to test its vaccine on children. And rolling its youngest volunteer twelve year old a beat up his father is also participating in Pfizer's trial for adults. Yeah it's pretty cool right where they're all Indian bet you pick. And America must round them glad. That as Covert patients piling up in hospitals in the nation's heartland. Their four to a room at the icu at the university medical center in El Paso but Daley cook but cases have increased 450%. In the past three weeks. Nearly half of the hospital's entire capacity is filled with Covert patience you can see some of them turned on their stomachs to help them breathe. The mayor baking people to stay home. So we're serious relationship you heard it that we do we need to do. Change our behaviors. Montana also notching the record number of cases shipments of pay it's going to hospitals at the your at the Billings clinic hospital. One of the busiest in the nation at one point on Thursday patients stacked in the quarters what does it mean when you have ten or a dozen people waiting for room. It just puts additional stress on staff your manager Brad then Birkins daily battle against the virus he's deeply personal. In July his sister his stepfather. And then his mother became infected. Three weeks later she passed away she was brought in the hospital admitted. That's a family we decided to. To bring her home and look I was thinking this knowing she wanted to go. Day in a couple of nights ago we saw just a packed bar and it showed that video today ER manager Brad Von Bergen. So we DC and he told me I see ten future patients right there are people who might have the virus right now but don't yet know it and could be spreading it and that is the source of so much frustration. On the front lines were we have been for the past week Al paso Texas here in Billings Montana the one common denominator. Not a lot of mask compliance and Frontline medical workers say that countless lives could have been saves that people just wore their masks and that's why we're in this situation in which this hospital Billings clinic has had to turn a dialysis center. Into a temporary. Viral triage unit. They simply are bursting at the seems like so many hospitals across the country Diane. I'm not that men in Billings Montana thanks Matt. As local leaders try to manage Kuwait in their respective areas Boston has announced it's suspending all in person learning a public schools. After an increase in the city's posit Tim that he raped Boston mayor Marty moss joins me now for more on how the city is responding. Mayor good morning thanks for being here. Extra army just weren't so how do you see a virus spreading within schools or is this a precautionary move. Now assigned a seat increase in the virus an hour and ideally testing numbers how we use and at seven average Indian. Chewy do we get ago it was four point 4% weekly average here in the city and then this week police are five point seven. Two cents testing average so with seeing the virus going the wrong direction it was the largest jump we saw are in any week since sprinting back and in May so we've seen here just like the previous certainly put on was sad to see these. I would call a spike yet but we're certainly seeing a steady increase share of the virus and having our kids in school particularly because it would that we're hostile right now there are Chinese. Students are really need to be in school. Oh we took the precaution having. Obviously send them home which is very typical decision from us from the particularly. It is and and this is one of those issues that always comes down because it's so hard for parents especially to see their kids suffering draw this. I know that you guys saw an increase in pollen productivity rates in general what was there's it was there a reason to suspect that schools were behind this. Or are you just trying to be extra careful in that decision. Yet knows not one factor that was seen upon Syria is not necessary because the schools I believe we've had played six cases of teachers and students and act in our district and we we only had a portion of my district actually it's really not there Brett. We've seen enable was wrestles I spikes part of it is you know people who are dirty and under are Petrie percent of our new cases come on our population. The Latino community here in Boston with seeing large sums Latino community. So working on Ellen on specific programming are probably try to bring those some astounding goes back to people who are social physical this is things our people not to gather in large groups are asking people to Wear masks and get tested and and all those different things that we have been all preaching for you know several months here now reality and was seen these. I'm seeing these large spikes across the country and across the world so certainly boss saying we've we've had a day we'll we had big numbers and we don't want her room we don't go back to those days. Mayor what do you say to critics who think this move is is kind of an overstep. I mean I think it's about the safety the kids and I think that there's going to be a lot of decisions about made another other mayors across America make good that are second guessing very guessed right at the end of the day it's about keeping people safe and alive and in these these kids that we have enough schools right now our highest these costs -- students and also protecting the staff and the teachers and all the folks going to those schools so we hope that weird this is just kind of not a trend we hope to start to see the numbers go back down the other way actually get our schools are coping in our kids back into school I think that's true we're Hezbollah. And I Hughes talking aloud about the needs of the kids that's obviously was so many are concerned about how he supporting low income students. Who may not have ideal remote learning situations at home. Yeah I know we're working to immediately make sure that we brought it got into whether the technology that they had they they need chrome books we give promotes saw my kids and I district. I want the issues that's our biggest challenge in summer hurrah underserved communities is is. Wi-Fi networks and I'm working right now with Wi-Fi companies here. I cable company chair Boston's it's improved the life try to stick to the connectivity is something that a lot of our kids particularly in in the black and Latino community that don't have the ability yet they're so. We're working to prove that every day be his connection and our hot spots but we have to do better. Her medical experts have been warning for awhile now that the winter is going to be really tough we have cold weather flu season and the holidays. How do you plan to manage that are you considering further shutdowns. Not yet we're looking at we're looking at our numbers are obviously on a daily basis a weekly basis our five point 7%. Zones Tuesday we're gonna get another number tonight. If the front on the continues to increase we're gonna have to take some some further measures are cutting back and so and some of that some of the ground. The programs that would open up error rate now restaurants are open we have about a dining here and in the city of Boston a lot of it but obviously spot sins that he too cold pretty soon. So have you looking out what we do our restaurants our engines. You know what we're looking at go the route that the utilities. Showers oh and then we meant to cut back on that so listen things that would be looking. On what we have to cut back our. I just want people understand and realize that it need again. You watch the news different parts of the country that can be anyone of us any given day and it's really important first we state. Vigilant in combating this virus I think that you know shutting down the economy obviously who had damaging impacts across the board here and I don't wanna do that again but if we don't. All collectively were together and indeed stopping the spread. That the experts that said the wind is going to be bad with the same experts say we're masks physical social this is washing hands in duo that you can be great to spread the virus so I think we should listen to that part of what the experts say because that really is within our control. Tonight mayor Marty moss in Boston we appreciate your time this morning thank you thank you. Over to Colorado now where mandatory evacuations are underway wild fires have already scorched hundreds of thousands of acres. Overnight raging inferno is making parts of Colorado looked like another planet wild fires igniting hundreds of thousands of acres at an alarming rate. The east troublesome fire is now the second largest in Colorado history burning 100000. Acres in a single day second in size only to the massive Cameron peak fire just twelve short miles away. Really. Four fire and it is part of the world his temper. Thousands of people have evacuated mountain towns west of Denver high winds and dry conditions creating a perfect storm. You can see behind me here the fire is in the Chinese the firefighters called his core founding. And when that happens in these conditions the fire is virtually unstoppable. The fires now burning in the Rocky Mountain National Park it is now closed people are evacuating as emergency vehicles raced the other way firefighters are on the defense resources stretched thin by a record setting fire season. As of right now we know there are structures lost to the extent I have no idea. And claims and Dell joins me live now from Granby Colorado. Clayton what are you heard of from locals there and what did they need right now. Yet Diana really the biggest thing that they need right now is a change in the weather and it looks like this weekend. We're gonna get that they're respecting colder temperatures even some snow in the fire zone and I can tell you the winds here are all lot calmer than they were. Yesterday and everybody is is hoping that that put somewhat of a damper on what has just been in. Absolutely epic fire season here it's crazy to think about but. The top biggest fires the top three biggest fires in Colorado have all happened this year in just the last couple of months and two of them. Are still burning right now Diane. And claim you know I've seen a lot of the and I know you've been in a lot of them but you could tell you actually caught me off guard to live shot because I was so transfixed by these images I mean you are surrounded by this wall of Orange flames. You don't miss a lot desist buyers standouts you're these fires I should say is these shots. Are hard to believe. Yeah now one of the big things about this fire in particular that I noticed is just how strong. These dry winds are and you heard firefighters say yesterday that. You know a lot of times they're just trying to get a containment line around these fires. And yesterday they won't even really able to do that they're at their main priority was just getting people out and trying to save lives. It's so difficult Klain we appreciate you being there on the front lines in covering up for us thank you stay safe. And for more on a fire danger in the west let's go to chief meteorologist ginger zee with the forecast ginger good morning I'm almost afraid to. Asked what it looks like. That and an easy enough played since you tong column just covered in large wildfires he say. Why why I had this year then sell bad and so remarkable big part of it is the beetle kill lawful a lot of the pine trees in Colorado at least. But also. The drought 70%. Of Colorado is an exceptional or extreme drought and that is severe they had very little monsoon moisture this year you time does not look a lot better. That is really tough to break to even when you have some snow or rain headed in for the weekend is not gonna just fix it so without a lot of dry fuels. Cold air will help some snow will help but boy before we get paid could still see gusts fifty to sixty miles per hour in the red flag warnings that includes Denver all way up through Fort Collins. And of course that is including Cameron peak. And the east troublesome fire. In California southern Oregon also have fire alerts up now this is Chris Sunday night and Monday and if you haven't been Helen helped ban the fire seasons RD banning California. This Sunday in a Monday could be the worst wind event we've seen the entire season gusts up to seventy miles per hour relative humidity down to 5% I am. It seems like they just can't catch a break in Jersey forest thanks ginger. And a few more things to know before you go ahead tension that shoppers stacking has announced it will close 350. Of its stores by the U 20/20 four. 220 of those stores are in US malls. The company which includes gap and banana republic stores has been trying to reinvent itself during the pandemic. Going forward the company says it will focus on outlets and e-commerce. And with early voting underway some of those election ballots are literally coming from out of this world. NASA astronaut Kate Rubin shared a photo of her casting her vote from space. And she is not the only one who's casting her vote from the International Space Station some other American astronauts. Are planning to fill out their ballots as well. Rubin told the Associated Press if we can do it from space than I believe folks can do it from the ground team no excuses. And for the first time in 159. Years stands out will not be stopping at Macy's to meet with kids this holiday season. Busy areas Santa Claus is coming to town a little differently from the North Pole to your computer screens. Because of the pandemic goes one on one visits with Santa are being transformed into an interactive experience on Macy's web site. From November 27 through Christmas Eve families can take a virtual. North Pole bound train to Santa's village. And most importantly. We'll still be able to get your picture could sentence you can still do it for the grandkids. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana Seau thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context tennis process I'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. With your head by Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.